Getty Images Unveils ⒸReate By Getty Images Series To Foster Creative Excellence And Expertise

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, is bringing back its largest creator community events this year with a newly launched event series, Create By Getty Images . Formerly known as iStockalypse, Create By Getty Images is a unique opportunity for exclusive Getty Images and iStock videographers and photographers from around the globe to connect and learn from Getty Images' award-winning creative experts and create high-quality, premium creative content for their portfolios and Getty Images' and iStock's global platforms.

Getty Images and iStock will be kicking off the event series with their first event in Houston, Texas, USA on May 18-19, with a focus on capturing the city's distinct cultural footprint and its growth as a clean technology startup hotspot-highlighting Houstonian local life and culture, everyday sustainability and new milestones as key themes this year. The event is specially crafted and curated to not only upskill exclusive creators with the proper training and knowledge to create successful pre-shot content, but also to meet the visual needs of Getty Images' and iStock's global customer-base on a local and regional level.

Getty Images' Global Head of Creative Dr. Rebecca Swift said, “For nearly 30 years, Getty Images has been committed to creative excellence and innovation, as well as supporting creators around the world-and we couldn't be more thrilled to announce the revamp of our large-scale creative events this year in several different locations. Getty Images is one of the only content companies who invests in its creator community, working directly with our content creators to produce visuals-for both our extensive creative pre-shot library and Custom Content solutions-that are powered by bespoke research and insights and are exceptionally authentic, representative and diverse. This ongoing collaboration with creators, from concept to creation, strengthens the development, richness and value of the visuals we provide to our global customers-so no matter the project, their visual storytelling meets consumers where they are and has a lasting impact that ultimately moves audiences to action.”

Create by Getty Images is an immersive experience filled with engaging talks and presentations, interactive workshops, portfolio reviews and dedicated shoots to produce compelling, differentiated imagery and video that is timely and will drive meaningful connections for customers.

For Houston, the shoots will be organized in advance through a formal pitch process, with creators submitting image and/or video proposals to Getty Images' Creative team that include details about the shoot idea and overview, location and model details, styling, wardrobe, shot list and budget outline-all to be reviewed and approved to receive funding for the shoot. Creators can also self-arrange side shoots in various locations throughout the city of Houston to capture relevant local content for the event.

Throughout the year, Getty Images will reveal the locations for additional large-scale events and programming in Europe and Asia Pacific, with details to be shared at a later date. All exclusive content creators are welcome to join. Event tickets are first come, first serve and registration is required to attend.

