Biocorrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Awarded New Patent For Novel Compound To Treat Pain, Depression, And Schizophrenia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANAHEIM, CA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the“Company”) , a developer of innovative treatment programs for substance use and related disorders, today announced that its subsidiary BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has been granted a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).



The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,793,801 entitled,“Treatment of Pain and Neurological Conditions”. The patent is directed towards the use of a compound and composition and/or dosage form for treating pain, depression, and schizophrenia.

Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO, and Director of BioCorRx Inc., and President, and Chairman of BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., commented,“The patented invention may offer a novel approach to reducing the severity of withdrawal symptoms for opioid use disorder compared to current standards of care."

About Pain associated with Opioid Withdrawal

Opioid withdrawal syndrome can be characterized as a flu-like illness, subjectively severe but objectively mild. It may occur if someone is physically dependent on opioids and then abruptly stops or reduces their use of opioids. Symptoms may include dysphoria, insomnia, pupillary dilation, piloerection, yawning, muscle aches, lacrimation, rhinorrhea, nausea, fever, sweating, vomiting, and diarrhea.

About Depression

Depression is a major depressive disorder. It is a common and serious medical illness which can affect how someone feels, acts, and how a person thinks. An estimated 6.7% of adults are affected by depression annually and 16.6% of people will experience depression at some point in their life.

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a serious brain disorder marked by positive symptoms (hallucinations and delusions, disorganized speech and thoughts, and agitated or movements). It is a mental illness that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. Schizophrenia affects approximately 1% of Americans.

About BioCorRx Inc.

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company focused on researching and developing unique approaches to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts, and personal support from behavioral experts, please visit for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for the treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.



BioCorRx Inc.

...

714-462-4880

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212- 671-1020 x304

...