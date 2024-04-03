(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The surging cancer burden and the rise of precision medicine propel the Circulating tumor cells market. Innovations in CTC detection and analysis pave the way for liquid biopsies and potential early cancer diagnosis. While CTC rarity and standardization hurdles persist, clinical trial integration highlights the value of CTC technologies in accelerating drug development and improving cancer management strategies. New Delhi, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global circulating tumor cells market is projected to surpass the market size of US$ 19.0 billion by 2032 from US$ 9.5 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The staggering cancer incidence paint a concerning picture for the future of global health and directly impact the growth potential of the circulating tumor cells market (CTC). In 2020 alone, 18.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide, with an almost even split between men (9.3 million) and women (8.8 million). This staggering burden is alarmingly projected to increase by a further 47% to a staggering 28.4 million cases by 2040. The age-standardized incidence rate of 190 per 100,000, with men showing a slightly higher rate (206.9) than women (178.1), underscores the vast potential demand for CTC-based diagnostics. Companies investing in developing highly sensitive CTC detection technologies are well-poised to benefit from this growing market need. Request a Free Sample Copy @ The most prevalent cancer types further define priorities within the circular tumor cells market. Lung cancer leads the way with 2.2 million new cases in 2020, followed closely by breast (2.3 million), colorectal (1.9 million), prostate (1.4 million), and stomach (1.1 million) cancers. Developing CTC assays tailored to these specific cancers holds significant promise for both improved health outcomes and market success. CTC analysis could potentially revolutionize early cancer detection, which is essential for reducing future cancer incidence. The significant disparity in breast cancer rates (55.9 per 100,000 in high HDI countries compared to 29.7 per 100,000 in lower HDI countries) highlights a need for CTC-based liquid biopsies that are both affordable and accessible across regions with varying risk profiles. Similarly, lower and medium HDI countries show almost 3 times higher rates of cancers linked to infections, suggesting a specific niche within the Circulating tumor cells market for companies focusing on CTC analysis to monitor treatment responses and early detection of recurrence in these regions. The growing population of cancer survivors, a promising trend with 18.1 million in the US alone, necessitates advanced monitoring solutions. The CTC analysis is poised to play a vital role in tracking disease progression and personalizing long-term treatment for these survivors in the circular tumor cells market. With 68% of US survivors reaching the 5+ year mark, 47% living past 10 years, and 18% living 20+ years post-diagnosis, the importance of this aspect of the Circulating tumor cells market cannot be underestimated. The projected rise in people living with metastatic cancer further solidifies the importance of advanced CTC technologies in treatment management. The Circulating tumor cells market must continue to innovate and adapt to address these sobering trends, with a focus on early detection, tailored solutions for regional cancer risks, and effective metastasis monitoring to improve the lives of those affected by this global health crisis. Key Findings in Circulating Tumor Cells Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 19.0 billion CAGR 8.06% Largest Region (2023) North America (46.4%) By Technology CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods (68.0%) By Specimen Blood (45.4%) By Product Device or Systems (42.3%) By Application Research (73.5%) Top Trends

CTC analysis fuels the shift towards personalized treatment in cancer care.

Growth of liquid biopsy techniques drives demand for CTC analysis. CTCs hold promise for early cancer detection, revolutionizing prevention strategies. Top Drivers

Alarming rise in cancer cases globally necessitates improved diagnostic and monitoring tools like CTC analysis.

Technological breakthroughs in CTC isolation and analysis boost market growth. CTC integration into clinical trials accelerates drug development and validates diagnostic value. Top Challenges

Extreme rarity of CTCs in blood complicates detection and demands ultrasensitive technologies.

Lack of standardization in CTC analysis hinders widespread clinical adoption. High costs and potential reimbursement limitations might impede patient access to CTC technologies.

CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods to Hold Dominance by Capturing Over 68% Market Share

The strong demand for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) detection and enrichment methods can be directly attributed to several factors. The ever-increasing global cancer burden, with 18.1 million new cases in 2020 and a worrying projected rise of 47% by 2040, fuels the need for innovative diagnostic and monitoring solutions. CTC analysis plays a crucial role within the rapidly expanding field of liquid biopsy. This minimally invasive approach is revolutionizing cancer detection and monitoring in the circulating tumor cells market due to its potential for picking up signs of cancer early and informing personalized treatment plans. Additionally, CTCs act as key indicators of metastasis, the spread of cancer to other sites. By detecting and analyzing CTCs, clinicians can assess cancer aggressiveness, predict the risk of future metastasis, and make informed decisions about treatment strategies.

CTC detection and enrichment technologies typically work in tandem. Immunoaffinity-based methods, often exploiting the EpCAM cell surface marker, are widely used. Systems like CellSearch, the only FDA-approved CTC technology, and microfluidic chips coated with antibodies fall under this category. Size-based filtration techniques capitalize on the fact that CTCs are frequently larger than blood cells, using specialized filters and microfluidic devices. CTCs and blood cells also exhibit differences in density, allowing for density-based centrifugation methods. Lastly, dielectrophoresis (DEP), which manipulates cells based on their distinct electrical properties, is an emerging technique with increasing focus on improving sensitivity and specificity in CTC isolation.

The potential of these techniques is supported by encouraging statistics. CellSearch has been used in multiple studies demonstrating a correlation between CTC counts and patient prognosis in various cancers like breast, prostate, and colorectal. Microfluidic chips have achieved capture efficiencies exceeding 80% for specific cancer cell lines. Density-based methods have proven successful in isolating CTCs from both blood and urine, while DEP technologies are constantly evolving to provide even greater accuracy in CTC detection.

Research is the Leading Application in Circulating Tumor Cells Market, Controls Over 73.5% Market Share

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are in high demand within cancer research due to their unique capabilities. They offer a minimally invasive "liquid biopsy" approach, providing researchers with a real-time window into a patient's cancer progression and treatment response. This approach aligns with the rapidly expanding liquid biopsy market, predicted to reach $32 billion by 2032. CTCs are also crucial for understanding metastasis, the leading cause of cancer deaths (over 90% of cases). By studying these cells, researchers can potentially develop strategies to disrupt the metastatic process.

CTCs are essential for personalized medicine in the global circulating tumor cells market. Their genetic and molecular analysis guides the selection of targeted therapies, contributing to the projected growth of the personalized medicine market ($900 billion by 2030). CTCs also serve as a powerful drug development tool. Researchers can directly test new therapies on patient-derived CTCs, offering insights into drug efficacy and accelerating the development process (a market worth $209.2 billion by 2027).

The CTC research pipeline is innovating rapidly. Researchers are optimizing CTC isolation techniques, with current methods achieving up to 90% isolation rates. Powerful tools like next-generation sequencing (NGS) can pinpoint mutations in as little as 1% of CTCs. Functional assays assess CTC viability (achievable in up to 80% of isolated cells), providing clues on drug response. These advances illustrate the dynamic nature of CTC research, promising a future where CTCs play a pivotal role in understanding, diagnosing and treating cancer, improving patient outcomes worldwide.

CTC Kits and Reagents Holds 34% Market Share: Driving Innovation and Accessibility in Cancer Diagnostics

The kits and reagents segment stands at the forefront of the circulating tumor cells market for several compelling reasons. These tools offer convenience and accessibility, with pre-packaged components and standardized protocols making CTC analysis feasible for a wider range of laboratories. Furthermore, the diverse selection of kits and reagents provides researchers and clinicians with flexibility. They can choose from different enrichment techniques (like immunoaffinity or size-based) and analysis methods, while also having the option to work with various sample types. The market itself is highly dynamic, with companies continuously innovating to create more sensitive kits and expand options for downstream analysis, fueling steady growth.

Kits and reagents play a crucial role in clinical trials focused on CTCs. They offer the standardization and repeatability needed for reliable results across studies. As the number of CTC-related clinical trials continues to increase, so does the demand for these specialized kits and reagents. This segment held a substantial 34% share of the global Circulating tumor cells market in 2021. Key players in this space include Menarini Silicon Biosystems (offering the CellSearch System), QIAGEN (AdnaTest), Biocept (Target SelectorTM CTC kits), and Rarecyte (AccuCyte - CyteFinder system). These kits and reagents typically include components for sample collection, processing, CTC enrichment (e.g., antibody-coated magnetic beads), and analysis (such as CTC staining reagents and molecular probes). Examples like CellSearch, the established FDA-approved immunoaffinity-based CTC kit, and newer kits like Biocept's Target SelectorTM, which enables CTC enrichment using multiple markers, highlight the ongoing evolution of this market segment.

North America Contribute Over 45% Revenue to Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market

North America, particularly the United States, boasts a well-established and sophisticated healthcare system. This facilitates the widespread adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies like CTC testing. The remarkably high US healthcare expenditure per capita $13,493 in 2022 indicates substantial investment in cutting-edge technologies, enabling access to advanced cancer diagnostics. The region serves as a hub for leading research institutions and universities deeply invested in CTC research. This commitment drives groundbreaking advancements in CTC detection and enrichment methods. The United States' significant spending on research and development ($712 billion in 2021, representing 3.4% of its GDP) underscores the strong support for advancements in CTC technologies.

Many influential players in the Circulating tumor cells market, such as Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Qiagen NV, and Biocept Inc., are headquartered in North America, solidifying the region's leadership position. The recent launch of Menarini Silicon Biosystems' CELLSEARCH CTC test with the DLL3 biomarker (July 2023) for small cell lung cancer research in North America and Europe highlights the region's commitment to innovation.

The high incidence of various cancers in North America fuels a considerable demand for advanced diagnostic tools like CTC testing. With approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States in 2022 (prostate, breast, lung, and colorectal cancers being the most common), the need for effective early detection and monitoring is paramount. Apart from this, supportive reimbursement policies for cancer diagnostics in the United States and Canada play a crucial role in promoting the adoption of circulating tumor cells market in clinical practice. The 2020 decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the US to expand coverage for FDA-approved CTC tests significantly improves patient access to these life-changing diagnostic tools.

Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Key Players



Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.

Aviva Biosciences

Biocept, Inc.

BioFluidica

Bio-Techne Corporation

Creatv Micro Tech Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

LungLife AI Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Miltenyi Biotec

Precision for Medicine

QIAGEN

Rarecells Diagnostics

ScreenCell

Sysmex Corporation Other Prominent players

Key Segmentation:

By Technology



CTC Detection & Enrichment Methods Advanced CTC Detection Technologies

By Specimen



Blood

Bone Marrow Other Body Fluids

By Product



Kits & Reagents

Blood Collection Tubes Devices or Systems

By Application



Clinical/Liquid Biopsy Research

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

