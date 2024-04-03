Micron Provides Update Following Earthquake In Taiwan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOISE, Idaho, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today reported that following the earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3, 2024, all of Micron's team members have been accounted for and reported to be safe. Our thoughts are with those affected and their families. We are evaluating impact to our operations and supply chain. We will communicate changes to delivery commitments to our customers after this evaluation is completed.



About Micron Technology, Inc.

