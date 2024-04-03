For World Mental Health Day, Jack.Org Calls On Communities Across The Country To Come Together To End The Youth Mental Health Emergency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jack invites you to Canada's Ride for Youth Mental Health to support life-changing mental health programs for young people





TORONTO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the intensifying youth mental health emergency unfolding across the country, Jack and presenting sponsor Bank of America are calling on people from coast-to-coast-to-coast to join Jack Ride, Canada's Ride for Youth Mental Health. The funds raised at Jack Ride support critical mental health education programs for young people across Canada, teaching them how to recognize the signs of mental health struggle, have supportive conversations with their peers, and when and where to seek professional support.

Mental health is health, but Canada ranks among the bottom third of wealthy nations when it comes to youth mental health outcomes and has one of the highest rates of adolescent suicide.1 While one out of every five young people will experience a mental health disorder, many of them lack the mental health education that would help them get the support they need.

Jack Ride exists to change that by supporting programs that give young people the knowledge and skills they need to navigate struggle and build resilience. In the past 15 years, Jack Riders have raised over $10 million dollars to support young people's mental health. This year, Jack Ride aims to raise $1.5 million to continue its work to build a future where young people have the skills and support they need to thrive.

Cyclists of all levels and families are welcome at Ride, with three event options to choose from:



Caledon, Ontario: Flagship Ride, May 25th, 2024

Canmore, Alberta: Volunteer-run Ride, July 13th, 2024 Virtually: Ride on your own time, anywhere you like to cycle

“Young people's mental health has been in a state of emergency for far too long,” says Rowena Pinto, Jack President and CEO.“We know that early intervention and education saves lives and improves quality of life. We need to invest in building programs that are setting our young people up for healthy futures and increasing our reach across Canada. I'm grateful to our partners and community advocates for their commitment to building a better world with us.”

“As a nurse, I work with a lot of people who are going through the hardest period of their lives,” says Dee Mackintosh, a three time Jack Ride participant.“Jack's work is so important because it empowers people to talk about what they're dealing with and makes sure that they know when and where to reach out for the support they need.”

Be part of the change Jack is making in young people's lives by joining Jack Ride today at jack/ride .

Jack Ride is generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Bank of America, as well as Accenture, Avanade, BMO, CIBC, Zeifmans, Ardene and others.

About Jack

Jack is a Canadian charity that works in partnership with young people to build communities and systems that support youth mental health. Through its programs, young people gain access to the knowledge, skills, and platform they need to build their mental health literacy, support their peers, build networks of belonging, and influence systems that are meant to support their wellbeing. Its goal is to build a world where young people are mentally healthy, and where distress becomes a thing of the past.

