Paris, 3 April, 2024

Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Valeo announces that its 2023 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on March 29, 2024 under number D.24-0218.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes the Integrated Report, the Annual Financial Report, the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report, the Sustainable Development Report including the Non-Financial Information Statement, as well as a description of the Company's share buyback program.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document is available to the public in accordance with the applicable regulations and can be viewed and downloaded in the“Investors & Shareholders” section of the Company's website () under“Regulated Information” or“Financial Presentations & Releases”, as well as on the website of the AMF ().

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 22 billion euros in sales in 2023 | 112,700 employees at December 31, 2023 | 29 countries, 175 plants, 66 research and development centers and 20 distribution platforms.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Media Relations

Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85

...

Investor Relations

+33 1 40 55 37 93

...









