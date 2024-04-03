(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The SNS Insider report indicates that The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Size was valued at USD 30.04 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 159.48 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market is witnessing unprecedented growth, propelled by stringent government mandates in Europe and the US aimed at reducing the escalating number of accidents and addressing mounting safety apprehensions. The latest report by SNS Insiders delves into the remarkable growth factors shaping this market.

Market Report Scope:

An autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is an advanced safety technology that monitors traffic conditions and automatically halts the vehicle if the driver fails to respond to an emergency. This technology is deemed as crucial as seatbelts, aiming not only to protect occupants during crashes but also to prevent accidents altogether. The industry's expansion is driven by heightened consumer awareness, extensive R&D by market players, and updated safety agency ratings Major automakers have begun integrating basic AEB systems into their mass-market vehicle models, both as optional and standard features. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations to combat rising road accidents, prompting major OEMs to invest significantly in R&D for advanced technologies.

Key Players:



Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Valeo S.A. (France)

Hyundai Mobis Co

(South Korea)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Paccar Inc. (DAF) (US)

Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany)

Mando Corporation (South Korea)

Analog Devices, Inc. (US) Wabco Holdings, Inc. (US) and others.

Market Analysis

The market growth is expected to receive a significant boost due to the increasing awareness regarding road safety. Consumers, regulatory bodies, and automobile manufacturers alike are becoming more conscious and concerned about road safety issues, leading to a heightened emphasis on incorporating advanced safety technologies like emergency braking systems into vehicles. When making purchasing decisions, consumers are now placing a greater priority on safety features. Increased awareness of road risks drives demand for vehicles with advanced safety tech such as emergency braking systems, fueling market growth. Organizations like WHO promote safety initiatives, urging governments and manufacturers to invest in technologies like AEB, further boosting the market. This collective focus on safety underscores its significance as a top priority in the automotive sector, driving continued growth.

Segment Analysis:

By operating speed, In the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System industry, low-speed AEB dominates the operating speed segment due to its effectiveness in urban environments and heavy traffic conditions.

Key Segments:

By Component:



Actuators

Audible Buzzers

Sensors

Controllers Visual Indicators

By Operating Speed:



High Speed-Inter Urban AEB Systems

Pedestrian-VRU (Vulnerable Road Users) AEB Systems Low Speed-City AEB Systems

By Application:



Forward Emergency Braking

Multi-directional Braking Reverse Emergency Braking

The Impact of Economic Downturn on the Market:

The economic downturn has introduced a set of challenges within the automotive sector, notably affecting consumer spending patterns. As economic uncertainties loom, consumers tend to prioritize essential purchases over non-essential ones, leading to decreased spending on luxury and optional automotive features. This shift in consumer behavior directly impacts segments like high-end entertainment systems, luxury interiors, and other non-critical components. The focus on safety remains unwavering. This persistent demand for safety features creates a favorable environment for the growth of the AEB system market, despite the overall economic slowdown.

The Impact of Russia and Ukraine War on the Market:

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has far-reaching consequences, extending into global supply chains and economic landscapes. The region is a significant hub for automotive parts and components, and any disruption in this area can reverberate across the industry.

The heightened economic uncertainties resulting from the conflict have also impacted consumer sentiments and purchasing behaviors. Uncertainty often leads to cautious spending patterns, with consumers delaying major purchases or opting for more conservative choices. This can have a dampening effect on overall market demand, including the demand for advanced automotive safety technologies like AEB systems. the geopolitical tensions and economic instability have led to currency fluctuations and trade disruptions, further complicating the market dynamics for automotive players.

Regional Developments:

North America: North America dominated the market in 2022, driven by stringent safety regulations, increasing consumer awareness, technological advancements, high disposable income, and the presence of key industry players.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to rising vehicle production, growing safety concerns, government initiatives, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and changing consumer preferences.

Key Takeaways for Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market:



Growing consumer awareness and government regulations are propelling market growth.

The passenger car segment leads the market, driven by increasing demand for advanced safety features.

Asia Pacific is poised for significant growth, fueled by expanding vehicle production and safety concerns. Innovations such as reverse driving mode AEB systems and advanced testing protocols are shaping the market's trajectory.

Recent Developments:



In May 2023, Tesla enhanced its automatic emergency braking with reverse driving mode capability, enhancing safety.

ZF's Commercial Vehicle showcased advanced AEB systems in heavy-duty trucks in October 2022, catering to North American markets.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety introduced a nighttime test for AEB systems, recognizing superior performance in select models in August 2022. February 2022 witnessed the introduction of the ABB Ability Marine Braking Assistance System on the largest ship, setting new safety standards in marine transport.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisGlobal Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Segmentation, by ComponentGlobal Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Segmentation, by Operating SpeedGlobal Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market Segmentation, by ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

Continued...

