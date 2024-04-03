Interactive Packaging Market To Surpass USD 54.06 Billion By 2031 Owing To Enhanced Consumer Engagement

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Interactive Packaging Market according to the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 33.9 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2024 to 2031, reaching a valuation of USD 54.06 billion by 2031.

Market Report Scope

The Interactive Packaging Market is witnessing substantial growth driven by factors such as increased efficiency, reduced costs, and the need for sustainable packaging solutions. This market report delves into various segments, trends, and opportunities shaping the industry landscape. It provides an in-depth analysis of product types including Folding Cartons, Labels & Tags, Pouches, Posters & Brochures, and others. The report also covers key package elements such as Sound, Smell, Visual, and Touch, highlighting their impact on consumer engagement. Furthermore, it explores end-use industries such as Food and Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Healthcare, Electronics, and others. The report aims to provide comprehensive insights into the market dynamics, trends, and growth prospects of the Interactive Packaging Market.

Market Analysis

Consumers today seek interactive and captivating experiences with brands. By incorporating elements such as augmented reality or QR code activations, brands can create immersive experiences that leave a lasting impression. This approach not only enhances brand recall but also strengthens the bond between the brand and the consumer, promoting loyalty and advocacy in the long term. The global movement towards sustainable packaging solutions has further influenced the adoption of interactive packaging. Brands can now provide personalized consumer experiences tailored to individual preferences, including customized content, targeted promotions, and interactive games, fostering deeper connections and brand loyalty. Interactive packaging also facilitates data collection for market research, consumer behavior analysis, and targeted marketing, providing brands with valuable insights for strategic decision-making.

Major Key Players Included are:



Stora Enso

International Paper

3M

Temptime Corporation

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Emerson Electric Co

BASF SE, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Thin Film Electronics ASA American Thermal Instruments

Segment Analysis

Within product types, folding cartons dominate the market due to their customizable designs and eco-friendly features, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. In terms of package interaction, the visual aspect holds prominence for its ability to engage consumers effectively.

The food and beverage sector commands the largest market share in the interactive packaging industry, accounting for 42%. This dominance is driven by a focus on food safety, transparency, and the need to provide consumers with instant access to product information.

By Product Type



Folding Cartons

Labels & Tags

Pouches

Posters & Brochures Others

By Package Sound



Smell

Visual Touch

By End-Use Industry



Food and Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Healthcare

Electronics Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The corrugated board industry is grappling with substantial challenges as energy prices surge sharply and raw material shortages loom large. The closure of paper mills exacerbates the situation, leading to logistical disruptions that threaten the stability and operations of the packaging industry. This tumultuous landscape significantly impacts the industry's supply chain, creating hurdles in production processes. The sector is forced to navigate through these turbulent waters, seeking innovative solutions to mitigate the effects of rising costs and material scarcities, all while striving to maintain operational efficiency and meet market demands.

Impact of Ongoing Recession

The ongoing recession presents a mixed bag of impacts across sectors, with manufacturing, trade, and packaging industries bearing a significant brunt. As highlighted by the AF&PA, boxboard operating rates witness a decline, prompting the need for stringent cost-cutting measures to maintain quality standards. Industries are pressed to find a delicate balance between efficiency and quality amidst economic uncertainties. Collaborations with flexible packaging providers emerge as a strategic advantage, offering avenues to navigate through the challenges posed by the recession.

Key Regional Developments

North America and Europe lead in interactive packaging due to research focus, cost-cutting measures, and demand for innovative beverage packaging. Asia Pacific sees growth driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes. Latin America witnesses adoption fueled by evolving consumer expectations and technological advancements. The Middle East and Africa show promise with urbanization and evolving consumer preferences driving demand.

Key Takeaways



Interactive packaging offers brands a unique way to engage consumers, foster brand loyalty, and enhance brand recall.

The food and beverage sector leads the market, emphasizing food safety, transparency, and consumer accessibility to product details. Sustainable and visually appealing packaging solutions are key drivers in the interactive packaging market's growth.

Recent Developments



In September 2023, Bastille Parfums partnered with Avery Dennison to integrate RFID sensor technology, enhancing product traceability and combating counterfeiting.

International Paper inaugurated an advanced corrugated packaging facility in Pennsylvania, catering to various industries. Smurfit Kappa opened its first plant in North Africa, marking its regional expansion.

