Launch Of Eat Spain, Drink Spain: Unique Experiences Of Spanish Gastronomy


4/3/2024 8:33:34 AM

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2024 - Following last year's resounding success, ICEX Spain, through the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy in Singapore, is excited to announce the launch of "Eat Spain Drink Spain Singapore 2024", a larger and more ambitious initiative to promote the exquisite and healthy Spanish cuisine in Singapore with 10 events of unique gastronomic experiences with Spanish flavour. This activity is going to be held between September the 15th and October the 15th.

This year, with an increased budget, the campaign expands to 10 exclusive events including wine dinners, tastings, showcookings, culinary demonstrations, and joint promotions with renowned Food & Beverage companies in Singapore.

These activities will highlight the richness and diversity of Spanish cuisine, globally recognized as a cornerstone of the exquisite and healthy Mediterranean diet, associated with one of the world's longest life expectancies.

Moreover, this year's campaign places special emphasis on promoting the 18 Singaporean restaurants bearing the Restaurants From Spain (RFS) seal, a guarantee of authenticity and quality in Spanish cooking. Further details regarding participating restaurants and can be found on the restaurants' websites.

Restaurant
Address
ASADOR
51 Joo Chiat Place, 427775
BINOMIO
20 Craig Road, Craig Place #01-02, 089692
ESQUINA
16 Jiak Chuan Road, 089267
FOC
40 Hongkong Street, 059679
FOC SENTOSA
110 Tanjong Beach Walk, 098943
GAIG
16 Stanley Street, 068735
KULTO
87 Amoy Street, 069906
LUMBRE
15 Mohamed Sultan Road, 238964
MY LITTLE SPANISH PLACE – BOAT QUAY
54 Boat Quay, 049843
MY LITTLE SPANISH PLACE – BUKIT TUMAH
619 Bukit Timah Road, 269720
NEXT DOOR SPANISH CAFÉ
699 East Coast Road, 459061
OLIVIA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
55 Keong Saik Road, #01-03, 089158
UNA at the Alkaff Mansion
10 Telok Blangah Green, 109178
TAPAS 24
60 Robertson Quay, #01-04, 238252
TAPAS CLUB VIVO CITY
1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-98/99, 098585
TAPAS CLUB ORCHARD
181 Orchard Road, #02-13/15 238896
TAPAS CLUB JEWEL
78 Airport Boulevard, Jewel Changi Airport, #03-220/221/222, 819666
PURA BRASA
5 Wallich Street, #01-16, Guoco Tower, 078883

With the purpose of strengthening cultural and commercial ties between Spain and Singapore, "Eat Spain, Drink Spain 2024" campaign invites everyone to explore and enjoy the unparalleled culinary experience offered by Spanish cuisine.

For more information about the campaign, check this link about last year's Eat Spain, Drink Spain (ESDS).


