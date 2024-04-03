GDS Enters Japan In Partnership With Gaw Capital To Build 40MW Tokyo Project

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Strategic Expansion Extends Data Center Leader GDS's Reach to North Asia Following Solid Growth in Southeast Asia HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2024 - GDS (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in Asia, and Gaw Capital Partners , a private equity fund management firm focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally, today announced a strategic partnership to build a 40 megawatts (MW) data center campus in Tokyo, Japan. With GDS making its first entry into the Japanese market, this move marks a significant expansion of GDS's international footprint into North Asia following its successful growth in Southeast Asia and aims to meet the rising demand for digital infrastructure in Japan.
