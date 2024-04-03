(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2024 - Following the success of the CEO Summit and Award Ceremony held at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore on the 15th of March, Influential Brands® extended its reach to Thailand, hosting another grand event at the Chatrium Grand Bangkok Hotel on the 1st of April, 2024. The events served as a platform to celebrate and acknowledge the innovative leaders and businesses in ASIA with the participation of more than 300 influential personalities, including top executives and entrepreneurs.





Guest of Honour Mr. Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of Parliament with Top CEOs, Top Employers, Top and Outstanding Brands at the CEO Summit & Award Ceremony at the Fullerton Hotel

As a regional company, Influential Brands celebrated Asia's Best in Class in Singapore and Thailand with a presence of more than 350 C-suite executives from leading companies from across the region such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and China.



At the CEO Summit in Singapore, Mr. Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of Parliament, and Guest of Honour at the event, emphasised the need for adaptability in the face of evolving consumer needs and technological advancements. He stated, "It is incumbent upon strong leadership to not only acknowledge these challenges but also to embrace the winds of change." He urged business leaders to contribute to the emerging green economy, emphasizing that 'innovation becomes paramount.' Moreover, he emphasized the government's role in supporting businesses, facilitating innovation, and enhancing competitiveness to address sustainability challenges effectively. He stated, "The Government remains committed to supporting businesses, facilitating innovation, optimizing resources, and enhancing competitiveness."



Some of the esteemed Awardees recognised in Singapore include prominent Brands, such as: FairPrice Group and ZALORA.



Ms. Elaine Heng, Deputy Group CEO and CEO Retail Business at FairPrice Group, said: "We are humbled to receive Influential Brands' Top Brand 2023 awards for Supermarket, Online Grocery Retailer, and Supermarket Private Label. Our mission of moderating the cost of living for all in Singapore is always at the top of our minds, and we are deeply committed to serving our customers with heart across all our touchpoints, everyday."



Mr. Achint Setia, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at ZALORA Group, said: "We are honoured to be awarded Singapore's Top 2023 E-Commerce Fashion Retailer by Influential Brands. This award is a testament to our commitment to creating WOW-worthy experiences for our local fashion communities."





Awardees at The Chatrium Grand Bangkok Hotel

At the grand event held at the Chatrium Grand Bangkok Hotel, Influential Brands and its Thailand's partner, Neo Target, proudly awarded the following esteemed individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to their respective industries. Some prominent awardees include Tops, Lotus's, Major Cineplex, Thai Life Insurance, Muang Thai Life Assurance, among other distinguished awardees.



TOP EMPLOYERS HONOURED FOR TRANSFORMING THE WORK ENVIRONMENT TO MEET CHANGING EMPLOYEE NEEDS IN SINGAPORE



Backed by a robust anonymous employee survey with the participation of more than 15,000 employees, 10 companies are crowned "Asia's Top Employers". These organisations have not only exceeded industry standards but have also demonstrated a profound commitment to fostering meaningful employee engagement, establishing a strong alignment between employee and company culture, and implementing pertinent HR practices in the digital age.



The Awardees are: Aspial Corporation (Lifestyle Retail), CGS International Securities Singapore (Financial Services), Declarators (Customs Permit Declaration & Courier Services), Income Insurance (Insurance), Klook (Travel and Experiences), LUXASIA (Luxury Beauty Retail & Distribution), NTUC LearningHub (Continuing Education & Training Institute), PlayFACTO School (Premium Student Care), Razer (Technology) and SATS (Cargo, Ground Handling and Food Solutions Provider) are lauded by their own employees through anonymous surveys as excellent employers.



Ms. Carol Fong, Group Chief Executive Officer at CGS International Securities, said: "This accolade is testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing a positive and inclusive work environment, where every team member feels valued and empowered. Our people are the heart of our business. Therefore, it is important that every employee goes through a journey of growth and excellence with us and that we foster a workplace where talent is nurtured. We thank all of our employees for standing by our PACES (People-oriented, Accountability, Collaboration, Excellence, and Sustainability) core values, as we work towards our vision of becoming a leading and world-class investment bank in Asia."



Ms. Angie Ng, Chief People Officer at Income Insurance Limited Singapore, said: "We are elated to have received this recognition for the first time. This accolade serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a 'people-first' culture within our organisation. With this recognition, it reinforces our belief that prioritising our people and their development is the right path to follow. Income Insurance is committed to this ongoing journey towards excellence, creating a workplace that our people can thrive."



Ms. April Wan, Global Head of Human Resources at Razer Inc. says: "We are proud and honored to win the Top Influential Brand's ASIA'S TOP EMPLOYER Award. Being a great place to work and a place to do great work is not just a vision but a necessity to ensure Razer's continuous success as the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers. We will remain steadfast in our endeavor to push the boundaries of what it means to be an employer of choice in the dynamic and competitive tech landscape, and groom the next generation of phenomenal talents in Asia that will elevate Razer to greater heights."



Mr. Kean Ng, CEO at Aspial Lifestyle Ltd. says: "We are honoured to accept the Top Employer Brand award. This accolade reaffirms the passion and collaborative spirit of all Aspialites and our aspirations for excellence. Congratulations to all Aspialites! Together, let's forge the path to a brighter future, driven by innovation and unity."



Ms. Cary S., Vice President People & Culture at Klook, says: "We are honored to be awarded Asia's Top Employer from Influential Brands. Our globally diverse team of 1,500 (and growing) work collaboratively towards our mission of "bringing the world closer together through experiences" - thank you to our Klookers for living out our PATH core beliefs as ONE team, and strengthening our position as the leading travel and experiences platform!"





Top Employers, Top Brands and Outstanding Brands are conferred with the title of the Best in Class

BRAND LEADERS ARE GLAD TO WIN THE HEARTS OF CONSUMERS



Backed by a robust market survey in Asia with the participation of 10,000 consumers, 50 companies are named the "Top Influential Brands".



The Awardees by category are: E-Commerce: ZALORA, Tourism & Travel: Changi Airport Group, Gardens by the Bay, Retail: Marina Bay Sands, Fairprice Group, Chow Tai Fook, Lotus's, Tops, Insurance: Muang Thai Life Assurance, Thai Life Insurance, Food & Beverage: Auntie Anne's, Astons, Mister Donut, Din Tai Fung, Kopitiam, Old Chang Kee, Neo Garden, Polar, Harry's, Big Onion Catering, Fast moving consumer goods: Sadia, Chew's, Woh Hup, Cafe Pho, Fun-O, Tivoli, Education: MindChamps, NTUC LearningHub, PlayFACTO School, my first skool, Beauty & Health: A.M. aesthetics, AOz, Beijing Tong Ren Tang, Eu Yan Sang, Holistic Way, Others: Simmons, Ogawa, CarTimes, Cotto, Major Cineplex.



Finally, based on their branding efforts to engage customers and provide an excellence experience, 4 companies were recognised as Outstanding brands. The Awardees are: FWD Insurance, The Curtain Boutique, South East Life Insurance, Arch Angel, La Glace, Lamina Digital.



Mr. Henry Chu, Chief Executive Officer of Food Services (Kopitiam) at FairPrice Group, said: "I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our valued customers for choosing Kopitiam as their preferred food court in the Food Court category of the Influential Brands' Top Brand 2023 awards. We take pride in our food court's cleanliness, comfortable ambience, curation of different food types, cashless or takeaway conveniences and our Kopitiam Signature Breakfast sets."



Mr. Justin Chen, CEO at PlayFACTO School, said: "What truly distinguishes PlayFACTO is our unwavering commitment to creating a nurturing environment for the best after school experience, consistently hailed as a "home away from home" by our parents. Our aim is to not only fuel motivation but to also inspire children to reach their full potential."



INSPIRING VISIONARIES SHAPING THE FUTURE: RECOGNIZING EXCELLENCE IN LEADERSHIP



The main highlight of the event in Singapore and Thailand was the recognition of the Top CEOs who were assessed based on their capacity to expand their business (local and international), financial performance, innovation and personal integrity.





Top CEO Winners from Asia, Thailand and Outstanding Leaders from Thailand

Three prominent CEOs were awarded as ASIA's Top CEO: Ms. Dione Song, CEO of Love Bonito and Mr. Choe Peng Sum, CEO of Pan Pacific Hotels Group and Mr. Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, Group CEO of Boon Rawd Brewery.



Besides, eight business leaders were recognised as Top CEOs in Thailand, namely, Mr Coum, CEO of Central Food Retail Co., Mr. Sara Lamsam CEO of Muang Thai Life Assurance PCL., Mr. Chai Chaiyawan, CEO of Thai Life Insurance PCL., Mr. Vitoon Sila-On, CEO of S&P Syndicate PCL., Mrs. Salisa Piboonswadi, Founder and CEO of Comets Intertrade Company Limited, Mr. Ban Kasemsap, Co-CEO of of SCGJWD Logistics PCL., Mr. Phoosak Hirunyatrakul, Managing Director of Bara Scientific Company Limited and Mr. Vitai Ratanakorn, President and CEO of Government Saving Bank.



Based on her outstanding leadership capabilities and performance, the Outstanding Leader Award has been conferred to Ms. Pavarisa Chumvigrant, Chief Branding and Communications Officer of FWD Life Insurance PLC.



Mrs. Vannee Leelavechbutr, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Neo Target, shared: "The CEO Summit & Award Ceremony in Thailand is more than just an event for celebration. We take great pride in our role in supporting and championing Thai organizations, entrepreneurs, and business owners. This endeavor is geared towards enhancing their competitiveness on both domestic and global fronts, ultimately aiming to propel them towards achieving the pinnacle of excellence as the foremost organizations in Asia."



Mr. Jorge Rodriguez, Managing Director of Influential Brands, said, "It is our honour to recognise C-suite executives who are highly respected in their industries and are committed to embrace new business models with a great sense of responsibility. We are also committed to recognise Top and Outstanding Brands that have been able to delight consumers, gaining their trust and loyalty. Finally, the accolade of Top Employer is a true testament of companies' efforts to implement best-in-class HR practices and build a great culture, making them the best employers to work for. We are looking forward to a greater engagement with ASEAN business leaders in 2024".









