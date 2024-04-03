OIC Decries Crime Of Targeting Humanitarian Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned in strongest terms the crime of bombing perpetrated by the Israeli occupation on a team of staff operating in international relief organizations in the Gaza Strip, deeming it an extension of a series of the Israeli violations against the international laws and norms and the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Consequently, OIC called on the international community to uphold its responsibility towards compelling Israel- the occupation power- to respect its obligations under the international humanitarian law and the relevant UN resolutions.

The organization reiterated its call for the importance of stopping the Israeli aggression fully and immediately, in addition to protecting the civilians and their objects, including relief staff and ensuring that humanitarian aid is adequately and sustainably delivered to all regions across the Gaza Strip.