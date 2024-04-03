Temperature To Rise As Muqaddam Star Emerges: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi |The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Tonight marks the first night of the Muqaddam star, also known as the second Hameem. Temperature in Qatar is expected to rise during this period, as announced by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).
The star's rise lasts for 13 days, and during that time, northwestern winds are expected to increase, and sudden changes in weather will occur.
Cumulus clouds also form during this period, and can be occassionally accompanied by thunder and rain, as well as sandstorms.
The Meteorology Department also revealed that the weather for Wednesday is going to be partly cloudy, with chances of rain that can be thundery, in some areas in the south of the country.
