Eid Al Fitr Celebrations To Illuminate Qatar Sky With Fireworks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As Ramadan concludes, Eid Al Fitr emerges, ushering in a wave of joy and blessings.

In Qatar, the celebration of Eid Al Fitr is traditionally marked by an array of vibrant activities, with fireworks being a particularly dazzling highlight. Fireworks have become synonymous with Qatari festivities, adding a unique sparkle to the celebrations, and captivating people of all ages, and from diverse backgrounds.

Fireworks, a long-standing emblem of festivity and joy in Qatar, are set to return, painting the night sky with vibrant colours and patterns.

This Eid Al Fitr, Visit Qatar has unveiled plans for fireworks shows at three iconic locations across the country, ensuring that the festivities are accessible to everyone:

- Souq Waqif: Souq Waqif Park.

- Katara: Katara Culural village

- Al Wakrah Old Souq: Waterfront, Al Wakrah Old Souq