EAA Foundation And Partners Launch 'Keswet Al Eid' Campaign To Support Children In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: In a concerted effort to find immediate and practical solutions for providing humanitarian support in the Gaza Strip, and on the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation (EAA), EAA announced the launch of the 'Keswet Al Eid' campaign for children in Gaza. This program is being carried out in partnership with the Qatar Red Crescent, Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, and Minaretein Mosque.

The campaign will provide new clothes for children aged 0 to 16. Donation collection will begin on the 24th day of Ramadan and continue until the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Collection points are at Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women and Minaretein Mosque, Education City.

EAA CEO, Fahad Al Sulaiti said:“EAA is making diligent efforts to provide humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. These efforts serve as a beacon of compassion and community spirit, encapsulating a profound commitment to humanity's interconnectedness. The act of giving, in its simplicity, becomes a conduit for hope and dignity, transforming each piece of clothing into a symbol of our collective resolve to mitigate suffering and elevate the human spirit. However, our vision transcends the immediate warmth provided by these garments, delving into a broader spectrum of support, including mental health services, recreational activities, university scholarships, hygiene kits, youth initiatives, and meals for the displaced. We have prepared a comprehensive support system to meet the complex needs of those living in challenging circumstances, fostering a deeper sense of empathy and solidarity.”

Faisal Mohammed Al-Emadi, secretary-general of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), praised the strategic partnership with EAA, which has yielded many humanitarian achievements for the needy in various countries. He added, "This is not the first cooperation between us, and it will not be the last, God willing. We intensify our efforts and sharpen our will to relieve our people in Gaza, and we never hesitate to participate in any action that supports their resilience and meets their basic needs in these difficult circumstances."

EAA, in partnership with UNFPA, and through our network of youth volunteers, is spearheading a transformative wave of initiatives, reaching thousands of children and youth with crucial support. From educational programs to health and psychosocial interventions, these initiatives embody a comprehensive response to the urgent needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip. Through collaboration with local partners and a commitment to community resilience, these young leaders are not just addressing immediate challenges but laying the groundwork for a hopeful, revitalized future in Gaza.

As of March 1, 2024, more than 625K+ students in Gaza have no access to education, and 392 educational institutions have sustained significant damage. 4,851 students and 239 teachers have been killed, IDP used 318 school buildings as shelters, and 142 of them were attacked. Currently, more than a million people are sheltering in 145 UNRWA Schools. Nearly all the million children in the enclave require mental health support. The funding needs for education: $855M for Gaza to allow partners to respond to the dire education and wellbeing needs of children and school staff. (UNICEF Education Cluster).

Individuals looking to contribute and support 'Keswet Al Eid' can make contributions by donating new clothing items directly after Taraweeh prayer until midnight at designated clothes boxes located at Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, and Minaretein Mosque in Education City. If preferred, online donations can be made by visiting: