Your Guide To Qatar's Newly-Launched 'Himyan' Card

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) recently released debit card named 'Himyan'. The launch marks a qualitative addition to e-payment solutions available in Qatar.

What is the 'Himyan' card?

Owned by the QCB, the 'Himyan' card is distinguished as the nation's inaugural Qatari-branded e-card. It is the first national prepaid card that can be used safely and securely within Qatar at all point of sales, ATMs and local shopping websites

When and where to get the 'Himyan' card?

Starting March 31, 2024, customers can acquire their 'Himyan' debit cards by approaching the Banks' existing customer service offices or using the bank's mobile app to complete the required application form from the list of participating banks:

. Qatar National Bank

. Doha Bank

. Masraf Al Rayan

. Qatar Islamic Bank

. Commercial Bank

. Dukhan Bank

. Qatar International Islamic Bank

How do I load / reload fund in the Himyan Prepaid card?

Funds can be loaded into the card from either your savings account using Internet Banking or Mobile App or through bank ATMs that support deposit of cash. Customers can load any amount between QR50 to QR30,000 for existing account holders, while visitors can load upto QR5,000.

Is there any daily transaction limit set for Himyan Prepaid Card?

Yes, following are the limits set.

Transaction Type Amount ( in QAR)

Cash withdrawal - Single/Daily Limit 5,000

Purchase - instore / e-commerce - Single/Daily Limit 10,000

What are the key features and benefits of the Himyan Debit Card?

The 'Himyan' debit card offers a suite of features aimed at enhancing the user's banking and shopping experience:

. Linked to the customer's bank account

. Lower transaction fees

. Supports contactless transactions

. First-time issuance offered free of charge

. Pay safely on local websites

. Point-of-sale transactions and cash withdrawals via ATMs

Introducing the 'Himyan' card aligns with QCB's strategic vision to advance digital payment solutions, reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading digital economy.

Is there any fees on Himyan prepaid card?

Local banks will issue Himyan cards to all their bank account holders. Customers can apply for Himyan directly through the bank's card issuing channels. The first-time issuance of the card to local bank customers is offered free of charge.