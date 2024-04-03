Prime Minister Joins Instagram

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani launches Instagram account.
This was officially announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and shared by the Prime Minister on his Instagram Story. His Excellency's official and only Instagram handle is mba_althani_ .
