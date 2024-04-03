CAS Rejects IBA Appeal To Organise Olympic Boxing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: The Court of Arbitration for Sport yesterday threw out an appeal from the International Boxing Association (IBA) after it was stripped of its rights to organise boxing events at the Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee withdrew its recognition of boxing's governing body, the IBA, last year due to longstanding concerns over governance issues.

In its ruling explaining the decision to dismiss the IBA appeal, the CAS panel said the organisation“had not increased its financial transparency and sustainability”.

CAS, which is sport's highest court, also said“the IBA had not changed its process relating to referees and judges to ensure its integrity”, nor had it fully implemented other proposed reforms.

Instead, the IOC has put in place the Paris Boxing Unit to ensure qualification and hosting of the sport at the 2024 Paris Games.

Boxing has been part of every Olympics since 1920.

The IBA was suspended by the IOC in 2019 for multiple corruption scandals.