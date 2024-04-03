Qatar Chamber To Hold First General Assembly Meeting On April 25

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani (pictured), will preside over the Chamber's first General Assembly Meeting (GAM), scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 25th, at its headquarters.

Members eligible to attend the GAM are those who have paid their membership fees for the year 2023.

In a statement, the Chamber said that if the required quorum is not reached in the first meeting, the second meeting will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday 19 May, regardless of the number of attendees.

The meeting's agenda includes the review of the report of the Board of Directors repost on the Chamber's activities and financial status for the year ending 31 December 2023.

It also includes discussing and approving the auditor's report on the Chamber's budget, final accounts, and the statement of revenues and expenses for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023.

Also included in the agenda is discharging the members of the Board of Directors and approval of the estimated budget for the 2024 fiscal year, and the appointment of a new auditor and determination of his fees.