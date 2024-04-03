USQBC Welcomes Fusion Group Holding As New Esteemed Member

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) recently announced the addition of Fusion Group Holding to its esteemed membership.

This collaboration represents a substantial step in advancing economic cooperation and cultivating business prospects between the United States and the State of Qatar.

The US-Qatar Business Council, a prominent advocate for fostering mutual economic growth, works diligently to develop and support business ties between the two nations.

With a vision of creating a seamless and lasting partnership, based on shared interests and robust connections in bilateral relations including business and culture.

The Council is dedicated to nurturing and enhancing the relationship between the United States and Qatar.

Fusion Group Holding is a leading Qatari company that works with businesses and government leaders to overcome their most pressing challenges and maximize their potential.

Sheikha Mayes Hamad Al Thani, Managing Director of the US-Qatar Business Council in Qatar, welcomed Fusion Group Holding with the following statement:“I am delighted to welcome Fusion Group Holding as our newest member. USQBC is committed to fostering mutual economic growth and cultivating strong business prospects. Our vision is to build a seamless and lasting partnership based on shared interests, and robust connections in bilateral relations.”

Sheikh Abdulrahman Hassan Al Thani, Chairman of Fusion Group Holding, also welcomed this newest membership with the following statement:“As Fusion Group Holding continues to grow its partnerships with US companies in various sectors, we are excited to join USQBC as its newest member and continue supporting the important bilateral trade & investment relationship between the State of Qatar and the United States of America. Fusion continuously strives to be one of the leading Qatari holding companies whose diversity of businesses and operations provides a seamless gateway for companies to grow and invest, both in Qatar and the United States."