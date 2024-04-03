Banks Line Up Array Of Offers This Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the holy month of Ramadan is being observed in Qatar, banks in the country have rolled out several offers to mark the occasion.

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the launch of a special campaign on Ramadan recently.

This year's Ramadan campaigns, coinciding with the bank's celebration of its 60 years of banking excellence, reflect QNB's commitment towards strengthening its banking leadership in the region and working towards the group's vision of becoming one of the leading banks in the MEASEA region, it noted.

The bank announced its exclusive campaign for QNB First members from March 7 until April 9 and comes as part of the exclusive and luxurious lifestyle program for QNB First members.

Through the campaign, members will be able to benefit from exclusive discounts at QNB First lifestyle program partners, starting from hotels, restaurants, to health and beauty stores, shopping, etc. across Doha during the full campaign period.

As part of Ramadan campaign, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) unveiled the 'Best Financing' campaign during Ramadan in partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, offering members with competitive profit rates and a chance to enter a draw for millions of Avios.

The benefits that come with this campaign include personal, car, and real estate financing. Customers will also receive an opportunity to enter the draw for every QR10,000 financed, with a chance to be one of 20 winners of 1 million Avios each.

The offer has a grace period of up to 12 months.

For a seamless experience, customers can avail of the“Best Financing” offer from QIIB throughout Ramadan by visiting any bank branch or using mobile and online banking

Masraf Al Rayan said on its social media handle,“This Ramadan, postpone your Masraf Al Rayan vehicle and personal finance installment payment for March or April at no extra charge.

The offer is valid for salary transfer customers only from March 1 to April 15, 2024.

While, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is has introduced exclusive 'Double Loyalty Points' Ramadan campaign running until April 10, 2024. The month-long campaign uplifts the rewards experience for Credit cardholders, offering them the opportunity to double their points with every supermarket purchase of daily essentials during this festive season.

During the campaign, customers can choose from a range of eligible cards including Co-brand Cards such as Qatar Airways and Marriott Bonvoy, Visa and Mastercard Credit Cards, and indulge in their supermarket shopping.

To double the points, the minimum of each transaction should be equal to or more than QR1,000 with local and international supermarkets at any POS, including online local or international purchases.

The maximum loyalty points customers can receive is 25,000 points per customer which will be credited by the end of May 2024 in the customer's respective Absher, Avios, or Marriott Bonvoy accounts, adding an extra layer of delight to their journey.

QIB also announced the launch of its Cash Bonus campaign. Customers are encouraged to transfer their salaries and finances to the bank to receive a cash bonus of up to QR100,000.

From the beginning of Ramadan and extending over a two-month period until May 11, 2024 this campaign unfolds as a unique and compelling opportunity for customers who have commitments with other banks to transfer them to QIB and receive a guaranteed cash bonus that can reach up to QR100,000.