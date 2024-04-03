               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al Asmakh Mall, Barwa Plaza Mall Announce 24 Hours Shopping For EID


4/3/2024 8:32:49 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Asmakh Mall at Al Sadd and and Newly Renovated Barwa Plaza Mall at Barwa Village will be open for 24 hours starting from 10am on Thursday (April 4) to 10 am on Friday (April 5) for customers to enjoy Endless EID shopping.

All the stores will be open throughout the night for customer's ease and convenience. Customers can enjoy shopping for 24 hours with Brands like Centrepoint, Home Centre, Home Box, Max, Shoexpress and E-Max.

MENAFN03042024000063011010ID1108053969

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search