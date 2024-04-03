Al Asmakh Mall, Barwa Plaza Mall Announce 24 Hours Shopping For EID

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Asmakh Mall at Al Sadd and and Newly Renovated Barwa Plaza Mall at Barwa Village will be open for 24 hours starting from 10am on Thursday (April 4) to 10 am on Friday (April 5) for customers to enjoy Endless EID shopping.

All the stores will be open throughout the night for customer's ease and convenience. Customers can enjoy shopping for 24 hours with Brands like Centrepoint, Home Centre, Home Box, Max, Shoexpress and E-Max.