Indian Cultural Centre Conducts 'Iftar For Her'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre under the aegis of the Embassy of India conducted“Iftar for her,” an event celebrating Iftar for the underprivileged women on March 31. ICC's Women's Forum managed and executed this event this event, and ICC's Ashoka Hall was decorated to celebrate this holy occasion. First Secretary of the Embassy of India, Dr. Vaibhav Tandale and his wife Dr. Manisha Tandale graced the occasion with their presence.

ICC's President, A.P. Manikantan welcomed the attendees. Dr. Vaibhav spoke about the importance of this holy month and wished everyone a healthy and happy Ramadan. The underprivileged women, including domestic workers, were felicitated by Dr. Vaibhav and the ICC Managing Committee on this occasion. ICC's Vice President, Subramanya Hebbagelu; General Secretary, Mohan Kumar; other Apex Body Presidents, President of ICC Women's Forum, Nandini Abbagouni, also attended the event.