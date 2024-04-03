Celebrate Eid Al Fitr At Hilton Doha The Pearl: A Festive Feast Of Flavours And Family Entertainment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Hilton Doha The Pearl extends a warm invitation to guests as the joyous occasion of Eid Al Fitr approaches, inviting them to partake in a delightful array of experiences tailored to make this celebration truly memorable. From delightful breakfast spreads to lively brunches and serene staycations, there's something special for everyone to enjoy.

Guests can discover a unique Eid breakfast experience at The Kitchen, where they can indulge in a lavish spread of unlimited à la carte options and an enticing open buffet featuring a delightful fusion of traditional delicacies and international favourites. The Kitchen is also offering a family brunch during Eid days, featuring an extensive selection of global dishes served amidst a vibrant atmosphere with complimentary pool access and by the pool fun for kids.

As Mulberry Tavern celebrates its reopening, guests can enjoy Liquid Brunch, featuring delightful culinary treats and a lively ambiance.

Eid experience is not complete without an upscale staycation at Hilton Doha The Pearl where spacious rooms with breathtaking views. Guests can enjoy access to the temperature-controlled pool, private beach, kids club, rejuvenating spa treatments and special prices at eforea spa, ensuring a relaxing getaway. By booking a staycation guests can also earn Hilton Honors points, allowing them to unlock exclusive rewards at Hilton hotels worldwide.

Nestled amidst the lush surroundings of The Pearl, Hilton Doha The Pearl offers captivating views that immerse guests in comfort and serenity. With various restaurants, an outdoor pool, sandy beach access, and the indulgent eforea spa, guests can embark on a thrilling journey while enjoying Hilton's unparalleled hospitality.

For further information please call +974 4492 4444 or visit the website.