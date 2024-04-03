MES Holds Orientation Session For Teachers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To equip teachers with the latest pedagogical methods and the skills to ensure an effective and joyful teaching-learning process MES Indian School conducted orientation sessions for the teaching faculty of MES and MESIS at the Conference Hall from March 26 to 28.

The sessions had resource persons, Dr. Aniket Srivastava and Dr. Priyamvada Agarwal- both educationists, delivering insightful information through lively presentations on innovative teaching strategies aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) and its core characteristics. By contextualising the methodologies within the framework of the NEP, the resource persons demonstrated how these approaches not only enhance students' learning but also fulfil the broader educational objectives outlined in the policy.

They emphasised that aligning strategies with the NEP and reflecting teachers' commitment to fostering holistic and inclusive education prepare students for the challenges of the 21st century through their recommended readers. An app that contained a wide range of teaching resources was introduced to the attendees, including lesson plans, educational videos, interactive quizzes, and multimedia content.

Dr. Hameeda Kadar, the School Principal, emphasised the importance of continuous learning for professional development, and the need for adopting the latest techno-enabled teaching methodologies to meet the evolving needs of students in a rapidly changing educational scenario.