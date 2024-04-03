IPFQ Announces Appointment Of New President, Managing Committee Members

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Physiotherapy Forum Qatar (IPFQ) in its General Body meeting recently, unanimously elected their new president and ten new managing committee members for the term 2024 to 2026.

The meeting was attended by Indian physiotherapists working in private and public sectors in Qatar who are members of IPFQ.

The roles of the new office bearers was announced in the meeting with Sheena John as President, Prasobh Jacob – Vice President, Shahir MT – General Secretary, Nivedita Vishwanathan – Joint Secretary, Shanavas Neelikandy – Treasurer and MC members who will lead various committees to oversee the organisation's upcoming activities - Reshma Gaurav, Mohamed Hussain, Arun Kumar, Nikesh Balan, Jasman Abdul Kader, and Zulfeequer C.P.

IPFQ's outgoing president Mohamed Shafi handed over the organisation's official“Constitution” to symbolically transfer the office to the new elected president. In her inaugural speech the new president thanked the GB members for their support and confidence in electing her to this eminent post.

She affirmed that in the next two years, IPFQ has a vision of furthering its community outreach activities by standalone events and in collaboration with other renowned organisations in Qatar. IPFQ will continue to provide a platform for its members to showcase their professional achievements and also organize activities that focus on professional development of its members.

The general body was the final event organised by the former managing committee where the report of the activities of the past two years was presented by the General Secretary, Biju Nirmal Jacob. Former treasurer Shahir M.T presented the audited financial report of 2022-2024 which was passed by the GB with no conflicts. The GB concluded with the vote of thanks from Roshna Madhur.

IPFQ is a professional body functioning under the aegis of Embassy of India, Doha, Qatar and is an Associate Organisation with Indian Business and Professionals Council in Qatar. IPFQ is the sole representation of Indian physiotherapists in Qatar since 2012 and will continue to uphold its professional obligation to its members working within the framework set for the associate organizations by the embassy of India, Qatar.