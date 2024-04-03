Al Rayyan Set To Host Exciting Qatar Gold Sword And Qatar Gold Trophy Races

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula
Doha: The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) is set to host exciting horse racing weekend to be culminated with back-to-back feature races on the Qatar Gold Sword and Trophy Day at Al Rayyan Racecourse tomorrow night.
The QREC yesterday reveled elite combinations, who will vie for top honours in the prestigious Qatar Gold Sword - Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr1) (Far Bend), and the Qatar Gold Trophy - Thoroughbred (4yo and up) (Class 1 QA-Gr1) (Far Bend) with both the international races carrying a prize money of $250,000 each.
Wathnan Racing-owned Abbes, trained by Alban Elie De Mieulle, will be competing to seal a hat-trick of Qatar Gold Sword titles after bagging victories in the last two seasons in the 2000m feature.
The seven-year-old, to be ridden by James Doyle, will face a tough challenge in the race as the likes of Al Wakrah, Eifrit and Alsaher are also among the 14 challengers vying for the coveted title.
The 2200m contest for Qatar Gold Trophy is also expected to witness a thrilling battle with Abdulatif Hussain Al Emadi-owned Jewel House ready to defend the title.
A total of 18 horses will take part in the feature which will be the penultimate race of 41st Al Rayyan Meeting. Wathnan Racing's Bolthole, Toromona and Saqr are among the other competitors in the race.
The meeting will also witness the Qatar Silver Sword - Purebred Arabian (4yo only) (Class 1), Qatar Silver Trophy - Local Purebred Arabian (Class 1) and Al Wajba Trophy - Thoroughbred (3yo only) (Class 1) contests as eight races will take place tomorrow night.
Action will get underway tonight with the 40th Al Rayyan Meeting that will decide seven races including the feature Al Mamoura Cup - Local Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 2).
Last year's winner of the race Ushayqer, owned by Mohamed Abdulla Al Abdulmalik, is also present in the line-up that has a total of eight runners.
The Al Rayyan Racecourse will host a total of 47 meetings this season while Al Uqda Racecourse has already completed its scheduled 22 events recently.
QATAR GOLD SWORD - PUREBRED ARABIAN (Class 1 Gr1)
01: ABBES (FR) Owner: Wathnan Racing
02: ALSAHER (FR) H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani
03: BUCANERO (FR) Nasser Saif A R Al Kubaisi
04: DAWI (FR) H E Sheikha Iman M K Al Thani
05: EIFRIT (FR) Sh. Ahmad bin Mohamed F N Al Thani
06: GINKEAU (FR) Eng. Osama Omer E Al Dafea
07: JENKILLE HIPOLYTE (FR) Eng. Osama Omer E Al Dafea
08: METHGAL (FR) H E Sheikha Reem M K Al Thani
09: SAFI AL ZAMAN (FR) Sh. Ahmad bin Mohamed F N Al Thani
10: SHABAH (GB) Ahmed Abdullah Al Marzooqi
11: AL WAKRAH (FR) Al Shaqab Racing
12: MEDAN (FR) Hassan bin Ali Hassan Al Matwi
13: NAZWA (FR) H E Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani
14: NO TEAR AL MAURY (FR) Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari
QATAR GOLD TROPHY - THOROUGHBRED (4yo+) (Class 1 QA-Gr1)
1. AEMILIANUS (GER) Owner: Sh. Mohammed Salman M Al Thani
2. BOLTHOLE (IRE) Wathnan Racing
3. COCO JACK (IRE) Yousuf Bakhit E B Al Kuwari
4. EMPEROR ZEN (IRE) 51 East Racing
5. HAMAKI (IRE) Wathnan Racing
6. HAUNTED DREAM (IRE) Wathnan Racing
7. JEWEL HOUSE (GB) Hussain Abdulatif Hussain Z AL Emadi
8. KING PACHA (IRE) Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari
9. MARASEEM (IRE) Al Wasmiyah Farm
10. NEW VARIANT (IRE) Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari
11. PAZEER (FR) Abdulatif Hussain M Z Al Emadi
12. PEDRO CARA (FR) Abdulaziz Ali A Al Kathiri
13. SALAHUDIN (FR) Al Shaqab Racing
14. SAQR (FR) Khalifa Bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwar
15. SEULOMONDE (GB) Nasser Saeed M S Al Eida
16. TOROMONA (IRE) Rashid Awajan K A Al Khayarin
17. STUDIO CITY (IRE) Al Shaqab Racing
18. EL CHACO (IRE) Sharq Stud
MENAFN03042024000063011010ID1108053960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.