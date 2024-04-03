Al Rayyan Set To Host Exciting Qatar Gold Sword And Qatar Gold Trophy Races

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain |The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) is set to host exciting horse racing weekend to be culminated with back-to-back feature races on the Qatar Gold Sword and Trophy Day at Al Rayyan Racecourse tomorrow night.

The QREC yesterday reveled elite combinations, who will vie for top honours in the prestigious Qatar Gold Sword - Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr1) (Far Bend), and the Qatar Gold Trophy - Thoroughbred (4yo and up) (Class 1 QA-Gr1) (Far Bend) with both the international races carrying a prize money of $250,000 each.

Wathnan Racing-owned Abbes, trained by Alban Elie De Mieulle, will be competing to seal a hat-trick of Qatar Gold Sword titles after bagging victories in the last two seasons in the 2000m feature.

The seven-year-old, to be ridden by James Doyle, will face a tough challenge in the race as the likes of Al Wakrah, Eifrit and Alsaher are also among the 14 challengers vying for the coveted title.

The 2200m contest for Qatar Gold Trophy is also expected to witness a thrilling battle with Abdulatif Hussain Al Emadi-owned Jewel House ready to defend the title.

A total of 18 horses will take part in the feature which will be the penultimate race of 41st Al Rayyan Meeting. Wathnan Racing's Bolthole, Toromona and Saqr are among the other competitors in the race.

The meeting will also witness the Qatar Silver Sword - Purebred Arabian (4yo only) (Class 1), Qatar Silver Trophy - Local Purebred Arabian (Class 1) and Al Wajba Trophy - Thoroughbred (3yo only) (Class 1) contests as eight races will take place tomorrow night.

Action will get underway tonight with the 40th Al Rayyan Meeting that will decide seven races including the feature Al Mamoura Cup - Local Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 2).

Last year's winner of the race Ushayqer, owned by Mohamed Abdulla Al Abdulmalik, is also present in the line-up that has a total of eight runners.

The Al Rayyan Racecourse will host a total of 47 meetings this season while Al Uqda Racecourse has already completed its scheduled 22 events recently.

QATAR GOLD SWORD - PUREBRED ARABIAN (Class 1 Gr1)

01: ABBES (FR) Owner: Wathnan Racing

02: ALSAHER (FR) H H Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani

03: BUCANERO (FR) Nasser Saif A R Al Kubaisi

04: DAWI (FR) H E Sheikha Iman M K Al Thani

05: EIFRIT (FR) Sh. Ahmad bin Mohamed F N Al Thani

06: GINKEAU (FR) Eng. Osama Omer E Al Dafea

07: JENKILLE HIPOLYTE (FR) Eng. Osama Omer E Al Dafea

08: METHGAL (FR) H E Sheikha Reem M K Al Thani

09: SAFI AL ZAMAN (FR) Sh. Ahmad bin Mohamed F N Al Thani

10: SHABAH (GB) Ahmed Abdullah Al Marzooqi

11: AL WAKRAH (FR) Al Shaqab Racing

12: MEDAN (FR) Hassan bin Ali Hassan Al Matwi

13: NAZWA (FR) H E Sheikha Yasmeen bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani

14: NO TEAR AL MAURY (FR) Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari

QATAR GOLD TROPHY - THOROUGHBRED (4yo+) (Class 1 QA-Gr1)

1. AEMILIANUS (GER) Owner: Sh. Mohammed Salman M Al Thani

2. BOLTHOLE (IRE) Wathnan Racing

3. COCO JACK (IRE) Yousuf Bakhit E B Al Kuwari

4. EMPEROR ZEN (IRE) 51 East Racing

5. HAMAKI (IRE) Wathnan Racing

6. HAUNTED DREAM (IRE) Wathnan Racing

7. JEWEL HOUSE (GB) Hussain Abdulatif Hussain Z AL Emadi

8. KING PACHA (IRE) Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari

9. MARASEEM (IRE) Al Wasmiyah Farm

10. NEW VARIANT (IRE) Khalifa bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwari

11. PAZEER (FR) Abdulatif Hussain M Z Al Emadi

12. PEDRO CARA (FR) Abdulaziz Ali A Al Kathiri

13. SALAHUDIN (FR) Al Shaqab Racing

14. SAQR (FR) Khalifa Bin Sheail KH J Al Kuwar

15. SEULOMONDE (GB) Nasser Saeed M S Al Eida

16. TOROMONA (IRE) Rashid Awajan K A Al Khayarin

17. STUDIO CITY (IRE) Al Shaqab Racing

18. EL CHACO (IRE) Sharq Stud

