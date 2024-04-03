Al Mujadilah Center Welcomes Female Volunteers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Established in January 2024, Al Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women is dedicated to supporting Muslim women and fostering society. It offers a blend of religious, developmental, and social programs for Muslim women.

Ranaa Smith, Head of Events and Outreach at Al Mujadilah, emphasised the importance of volunteering and how it is a reflection of the centre's values, saying:“Al Mujadilah's core values are dignity, service, integrity, and knowledge, and our volunteers are a living embodiment of these values.”

With Al Mujadilah offering volunteering opportunities during Taraweeh and Qiyaam prayers, Smith explained that, when seeking volunteers, specific qualities or skills are sought to enhance the impact of the centre's Ramadan initiatives.

“Al Mujadilah takes great care to ensure that all volunteers are adequately prepared to fulfil their roles with proficiency and compassion,” she said.“Our volunteers are engaged members of our growing community who are committed to ensuring that Al Mujadilah is a place that welcomes women from all backgrounds.”

“During Ramadan and throughout the year, we want everyone at Al Mujadilah to feel welcome and have a meaningful and fulfilling experience.”

Drawn by the centre's inclusive approach and the richness of its programs, Faizah Abdullah was among those who joined the volunteer team during Ramadan. Her role included welcoming worshippers, guiding them to the centre's designated prayer area, and answering any queries they have.

And her most cherished moment came on the tenth night of Ramadan, when a woman from Spain embraced Islam at Al Mujadilah.“Simply being present then as a volunteer reaffirmed the profound reasons behind my commitment to volunteering,” she said.“It's a memory that I hold dear in my heart.”

Noura Faraj Abuzuwair, another volunteer, cited her love for initiating goodness during Ramadan as the driving force behind her volunteerism.“I'm constantly eager to discover volunteering opportunities through social media, so when I discovered this particular one through Al Mujadilah's social media account, I knew I couldn't miss it,” she said.

According to Abuzuwair, her volunteering experience at Al Mujadilah has allowed her to experience“the true joy of giving back to the community and the fulfilment it brings.”