Albania Reactivates Visa Waiver Programme For Qataris

Doha: An official source at the Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Republic of Albania decided to reactivate the visa waiver programme that allows Qatari citizens to directly enter its territory without a prior entry visa during the period from March 6 and December 31 of this year.

