               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Albania Reactivates Visa Waiver Programme For Qataris


4/3/2024 8:32:42 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: An official source at the Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Republic of Albania decided to reactivate the visa waiver programme that allows Qatari citizens to directly enter its territory without a prior entry visa during the period from March 6 and December 31 of this year.

MENAFN03042024000063011010ID1108053944

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search