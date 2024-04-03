Seven More Areas To Get Separate Containers For Recyclable Waste

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) will provide separate containers for recyclable and organic waste in seven more areas of Doha this month under its waste segregation at source programme.

The blue containers designated for recyclable materials will be distributed in Freej Abdul Aziz, Al Aseeri, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Muntazah, Al Salata Al Jadeeda, Al Duhail and Madinat Khalifa.

Last month, the programme was implemented in Lejbailat, Hazm Al Markhiya and Al Qassar where 934 blue containers for recyclable materials were placed besides similar number of grey containers for organic waste.

MoM, represented by the General Cleanliness Department, has urged people to dispose of the waste in designated containers making their contributions in the success of the at-source waste sorting programme.

The project is being implemented following Qatar National Vision 2030 and the ministry's strategy in the field of public hygiene. The containers are provided for disposing of recyclable materials and organic waste separately under the second phase of the waste sorting at source programme.

The blue containers are for recyclable materials such as glass, plastic, papers and metals while the grey containers are used for food waste and cleaning materials.

The second phase of the waste sorting at source programme, which is being implemented in Doha in the initial stage, will run for over two years until 2025 and will cover all households.

The waste sorting at source programme will be launched in Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Khor and Al Shamal in 2026.

By the end of 2027, the programme will be implemented in Al Rayyan, Al Wakra and Al Sheehaniya.

The programme aims to boost recycling for sustainability and a circular economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Sorting out waste at source is part of general cleanliness which brings many economic and environmental benefits such as reducing large quantities of waste going to landfill, ensuring sustainability and environment preservation goals of QNV 2030.

It is an integrated national programme based on the idea of separating recyclable materials from other waste in a blue container, to develop and modernise public hygiene services and keep pace with the urban renaissance of the country and achieve integrated and sustainable development per the strategic plan of the Ministry of Municipality.