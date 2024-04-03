Qatar Economic Forum To Gather Over 1,000 Global Corporate, Govt Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth annual“Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg” (QEF), held in collaboration with Media City Qatar, will take place from May 14 to 16, 2024.

This year's forum, under the theme 'A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty', will gather more than 1,000 corporate and government leaders for a comprehensive dialogue on the issues driving global boardroom conversations and financial markets.

As the world continues to be shaped by major disruptions in technology, trade and politics, the events of 2024 have the potential to produce long-term consequences for the global economy. Discussions at QEF will revolve around the following thematic areas: geopolitics,globalisation, trade, the energy transition, technology innovation, business and investment outlook, and sports and entertainment.

H E Sheikh Ali bin Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of Qatar Economic Forum said,“Through the Qatar Economic Forum, we have established a dynamic centre for global business leaders to convene, connect, and catalyse partnerships. The forum has become the nexus where visionary leaders converge to shape the future”.

He added,“We are enthusiastic about the collaborative spirit that defines this platform, where ideas flourish, and alliances are forged, propelling us towards a future of shared success and prosperity”.

“Bloomberg is excited to be powering the fourth iteration of QEF, which has quickly become a highlight of the global investment calendar,” said Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media.

“With an exciting agenda developed by Bloomberg's world class editorial team, we look forward to hosting important discussions with global leaders in business and government.”

Current speakers include H E Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President, Oman Investment Authority; Sheikha Hanadi N Al Thani, Chairperson, INJAZ Al Arab; Gerry Cardinale, Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, RedBird Capital Partners; Jim Coulter, Founding Partner, Executive Chairman and Director, TPG Inc.; Brandon Gardner, Partner, Co-Founder and President, Raine; Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Clearlake Capital Group; and Bruce Flatt, CEO, Brookfield.

Other speakers include Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Citadel; Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Board of Directors, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Jenny Johnson, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton; Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founding Partner, WndrCo; Cindy Lim, CEO, Infrastructure, Keppel Limited; General David H. Petraeus (US Army, Ret.), Partner, Chairman of the Global Institute, KKR.; Joey Wat, CEO, Yum China; Dina Powell McCormick, Vice Chairman and President of Global Client Services and Partner, BDT & MSD; Lei Zhang, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Hillhouse Investments; Todd L Boehly, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Eldridge Industries; Yimei Li, CEO, China AMC with more to follow.

Produced by Bloomberg Live Experiences and editorially programmed by Bloomberg News, the forum will be available on the Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg TV and bloomberg. Additional speaker and agenda details for the 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg' will be announced at a later date.