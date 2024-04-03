Deepika Singh Drew From Her Kitchen Skills To Dish Out 'Chhappan Bhog' For 'Mangal Lakshmi'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Deepika Singh has opened up about the significant role her kitchen skills played while preparing 56 dishes in an upcoming sequence of the show 'Mangal Lakshmi'.

Drawing upon her personal experience, Deepika blended her culinary knowledge with her character's journey.

In the upcoming storyline, Mangal (Deepika) will be seen cooking 'chhappan bhog' (56 dishes) for her husband Adit (played by Naman Shaw) to cheer him up.

Deepika shared how she paid close attention to the little details, such as using her own rolling pin, to make Mangal's story look more relatable.

Additionally, she also improvised the scene by giving helpful cooking tips during the shoot.

"I enjoy portraying the nuances of a homemaker's life through Mangal's character, particularly her passion for cooking. In one scene, the viewers will see Mangal preparing 'chappan bhog' for her husband, highlighting the dedication and love that homemakers pour into their daily routines.

"Mangal cooks many dishes to express her love, aiming to reconcile with her husband. My goal was to showcase the efforts of homemakers, who tirelessly nurture their families and relationships. I love to cook in my personal life as well," she shared.

"Using my cooking skills was incredibly helpful while preparing for this scene. Additionally, I also offered several cooking-related suggestions during the filming to ensure that the scene looks real and relatable," Deepika added.

In the upcoming episodes of 'Mangal Lakshmi,' tensions rise as Adit's confession of an affair leads to unexpected twists and blame games. As Mangal struggles to salvage her relationship, Lakshmi finds herself in a dangerous situation.

The show airs on Colors.