Palestinian premier calls for release of withheld tax funds from Israel

(MENAFN) Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa has announced his government's concerted efforts to pressure Israel, with the assistance of international mediators, to release withheld Palestinian tax funds. Speaking at the inaugural session of the new Palestinian government in Ramallah, located in the central West Bank, Mustafa underscored the critical importance of financial stability as one of the government's foremost priorities. He acknowledged the significant economic challenges facing the Palestinian people and emphasized the urgency of securing the release of these funds to alleviate their financial distress.



The Palestinian Authority heavily relies on the clearance funds collected by Israel on its behalf, primarily from taxes on imported goods. These funds, averaging around USD220 million per month, are crucial for the Palestinian Authority to fulfill its obligations, particularly in paying the salaries of its employees and covering the expenses of government institutions. However, Israel suspended the transfer of these funds following the Gaza war that commenced on October 7, 2023. Additionally, Israel decided to deduct USD74 million monthly from the clearance funds, citing various reasons including payments to Gaza-based entities such as salaries for Palestinian Authority employees and allocations for the Gaza Electricity Company.



Mustafa reiterated the government's commitment to forming a broad coalition of local and international institutions to provide support to the Palestinian people in Gaza. This collaborative effort seeks to address the multifaceted challenges faced by Gazans, including economic hardships exacerbated by the withholding of tax funds. By mobilizing both domestic and international resources, the Palestinian government aims to alleviate the suffering of Gazans and foster stability and prosperity in the region.

