Turkey, US to bolster collaboration across various areas

(MENAFN) Turkey and the United States are poised to bolster their collaboration across a range of areas including trade, energy, climate, and industrial production, with the aim of surpassing a trade volume of USD100 billion. This ambition underscores the mutual interest in deepening economic ties and fostering bilateral engagement between the two nations. With longstanding alliance relations and a strategic partnership within the framework of NATO, Turkey and the United States play pivotal roles in promoting peace and stability in the region, reflecting the significance of their partnership on a global scale.



In recent years, the momentum of bilateral trade relations has gained traction, positioning Turkey as a crucial regional hub from the perspective of many American companies. This accelerated pace underscores the growing recognition of Turkey's economic potential and its role as a key player in facilitating trade and investment flows in the region.



Highlighting the importance of collaboration opportunities, Etienne Lebilly, the Economic Advisor at the US Embassy in Ankara, and Heather Burns, the Senior Trade Advisor for the Eurasia Region, have emphasized the potential for cooperation between Washington and Ankara across various economic sectors. Their remarks underscore the shared commitment to harnessing economic synergies and leveraging mutual interests to advance bilateral relations.



Furthermore, the positive outlook on Turkish-American relations underscores the presence of a constructive agenda that contributes to the strengthening of bilateral ties. This optimistic stance reflects the mutual desire to foster a robust partnership characterized by cooperation, dialogue, and shared objectives. As such, both nations are poised to capitalize on the opportunities presented by their strategic alliance and explore avenues for deeper collaboration to mutual benefit.

