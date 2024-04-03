Israel-Hamas conflict causes USD18.5B infrastructure damage in Gaza

(MENAFN) The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has inflicted significant damage on infrastructure in Gaza, with a new World Bank report estimating the cost of this damage at USD18.5 billion. Released on Tuesday, the report provides a preliminary assessment of the extent of the destruction, noting that this figure represents a staggering 97 percent of the combined economic output of the occupied West Bank and Gaza in 2022. The assessment period covers the span from the outbreak of the conflict on October 7th to the end of January.



Collaboratively prepared with the United Nations and the European Union, the report paints a grim picture of the widespread structural damage inflicted across all sectors of Gaza's economy. It highlights that more than 70 percent of the estimated costs are attributed to the destruction of homes, underscoring the devastating impact on civilian infrastructure and livelihoods.



The conflict's origins can be traced back to an unprecedented attack by the Hamas movement on southern Israel on October 7th. This attack, which marked the onset of one of the most violent wars in Gaza's history, resulted in significant casualties, with approximately 1,160 people killed, the majority of whom were civilians, according to figures compiled by Agence France-Presse based on official Israeli sources.

