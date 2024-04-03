Toyota experiences robust 20 percent sales growth in Q1

(MENAFN) Toyota Motor North America has reported a notable surge in its vehicle sales for the first quarter of the year, marking an impressive increase of approximately 20 percent compared to the same period last year. This surge in sales has been predominantly fueled by the continued demand for Toyota's diverse lineup of affordable sedans, SUVs, and compact trucks. As a unit of Japan's renowned Toyota Motor Corporation, the North American arm has successfully sold 565,098 vehicles in this period, reflecting a significant uptick from the 469,558 units sold in the previous year.



Notably, Toyota is actively engaged in refreshing and updating its long-standing vehicle models such as the Land Cruiser, 4Runner, Tundra, and Prius, aiming to keep them relevant in the ever-evolving automotive market. This strategic approach aligns with the company's commitment to innovation and meeting consumer preferences.



Among its standout performers, the RAV4 crossover has emerged as a star, witnessing an impressive sales growth of 47.4 percent to reach 124,822 units compared to the previous year. This surge further solidifies the RAV4's position as Toyota Motor North America's top-selling model, showcasing its enduring popularity among consumers.



Furthermore, Toyota's focus on electric vehicles (EVs) has yielded promising results, with sales of EVs, including hybrid cars, electric vehicles, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, experiencing a remarkable 74 percent increase, totaling 206,850 units. This surge underscores the growing acceptance and adoption of alternative fuel vehicles among consumers, reflecting Toyota's commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.



Overall, Toyota Motor North America's robust sales performance in the first quarter of this year underscores its resilience and adaptability in catering to evolving consumer demands while reinforcing its position as a leading player in the automotive industry.

MENAFN03042024000045015839ID1108053901