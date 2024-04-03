British government condemns Israeli strike in Gaza, summons ambassador for investigation

(MENAFN) In response to the tragic killing of seven aid workers, including three British citizens, in an Israeli strike in Gaza, the British government took swift action by summoning Israel's ambassador to London. The Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Andrew Mitchell, issued a statement expressing the government's "firm condemnation" of the attack and calling for immediate steps to be taken to address the situation.



Mitchell emphasized the importance of conducting a prompt and transparent investigation into the incident, with the results to be shared with the international community. He stressed the need for accountability, urging that those responsible for the attack be held fully accountable for their actions. The British government's condemnation underscores its commitment to upholding principles of justice and accountability in the face of such grave violations of humanitarian law.



The summoning of Israel's ambassador signals the seriousness with which the British government views the incident and its determination to seek answers and justice for the victims and their families. The call for a thorough investigation reflects a broader commitment to ensuring accountability and preventing further loss of innocent lives in conflict-affected regions such as Gaza.



As tensions escalate in the region, the British government's stance serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding international law and protecting the rights and safety of civilians, particularly those engaged in humanitarian efforts. The incident underscores the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the broader Middle East, underscoring the imperative of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing the root causes of violence and instability in the region.

MENAFN03042024000045015839ID1108053900