Taiwan grapples with devastation following 7.2-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) Taiwan was rocked by a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, marking the strongest seismic event to strike the island in at least 25 years. The quake's epicenter was located in the sparsely populated mountainous province of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, where reports emerged of one fatality and over 50 individuals sustaining injuries. The Taiwan Fire Department indicated that the victim was suspected to have been crushed by falling rocks in the aftermath of the earthquake.



The tremor triggered widespread devastation, with at least 26 buildings reported to have collapsed, more than half of which were in the Hualien area. Rescue efforts were hampered as approximately 20 individuals remained trapped under debris, underscoring the urgent need for assistance and relief efforts in the affected regions. Taiwanese television broadcasts captured scenes of buildings leaning precariously in Hualien County, highlighting the severity of the damage inflicted by the quake.



The earthquake struck offshore at around 8 a.m. local time (0000 GMT), catching residents off guard as they were commuting to work or attending school. The Central Weather Administration in Taiwan reported that the quake originated at a depth of 15.5 kilometers off the island's eastern coast, contributing to its significant impact on nearby communities.



In the wake of the seismic event, authorities issued a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines as a precautionary measure. However, the warning was later lifted, providing some relief to residents in the affected areas. Despite the mitigation of the tsunami threat, the aftermath of the earthquake has left communities reeling, underscoring the importance of swift and coordinated response efforts to address the immediate needs of those impacted by the disaster.

MENAFN03042024000045015839ID1108053899