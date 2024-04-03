               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Wednesday’S Top Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them


4/3/2024 8:17:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today offers an exciting lineup for soccer enthusiasts with major matches in South American and European football.

The spotlight shines on the Copa Libertadores' opening phase featuring Botafogo, Palmeiras, and Fluminense.

Meanwhile, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, and RB Bragantino are set to play in the Copa Sudamericana.

Today's soccer schedule spans Brazil, Europe, and South America, with Brazilian teams making their debut in the Libertadores and Sudamericana tournaments.


Where to Watch Today's Key Matches
Brazilian Football


  • 19:00 Campeonato Potiguar: Potyguar Seridoense x Força e Luz – YouTube (Band RN and FNF TV
  • 19:00 Campeonato Potiguar: Baraúnas x Santa Cruz – YouTube (Band RN and FNF TV
  • 20:00 Copa Verde: Paysandu x Remo (semifinal, first leg) – YouTube (TV Papão)
  • 20:00 Copa Alagoas: Penedense x CSA (final, second leg) – YouTube (FAF TV)
  • 20:00 Campeonato Amapaense: Santana x Santos – YouTube (Federação Amapaense)
  • 20:15 Campeonato Paraibano: Treze x Sousa (semifinal, second leg) – ge/pb
  • 20:00 Campeonato Potiguar: América x Potiguar de Mossoró – YouTube (Band RN and FNF TV)
  • 20:00 Campeonato Potiguar: ABC x Globo – YouTube (Band RN and FNF TV)
  • 20:15 Campeonato Sergipano: Itabaiana x Confiança (semifinal, first leg) – YouTube (IT TV)

Libertadores

  • 19:00 Botafogo x Junior Barranquilla – ESPN and Star+
  • 19:00 Huachipato x Estudiantes – Paramount+
  • 19:00 Nacional/URU x Libertad – Paramount+
  • 21:00 Colo Colo x Cerro Porteño – ESPN3 and Star+
  • 21:30 Alianza Lima x Fluminense – Globo (RJ and part of the network) and Paramount+
  • 21:30 San Lorenzo x Palmeiras – Globo (SP and part of the network), ESPN, and Star+

Sudamericana

  • 19:00 Cuiabá x Lanús – Paramount+
  • 19:00 Rayo Zuliano x Danubio – ESPN3 and Star+
  • 21:00 Nacional Potosí x Boca Juniors – Paramount+
  • 21:00 RB Bragantino x Coquimbo – Star+
  • 21:00 Sportivo Trinidense x Fortaleza – ESPN4 and Star+
  • 23:00 Alianza x Union La Calera – ESPN4 and Star+

European Football

  • 15:45 DFB-Pokal: Bayer Leverkusen x Dusseldorf (semifinal) – ESPN4 and Star+
  • 15:30 Premier League: Arsenal x Luton – ESPN and Star+
  • 15:30 Premier League: Brentford x Brighton – Star+
  • 16:15 Premier League: Manchester City x Aston Villa – Star+
  • 16:00 Coppa Italia: Fiorentina x Atalanta (semifinal, first leg) – ESPN3 and Star+

Football in the Americas

  • 19:30 Colombian Serie B: Llaneros x Cúcuta – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
  • 21:00 CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami x Monterrey – Star+
  • 21:00 Ecuadorian Serie B: Cuniburo x Chacaritas – Star+
  • 21:40 Colombian Serie B: Leones x Orsomarso – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
  • 22:05 Mexican Serie B: Mineros de Zacatecas x Club Celaya – Star+
  • 23:00 CONCACAF Champions Cup: Herediano x Pachuca – Star+

International Soccer

  • 07:30 South Korean Championship: Seoul x Gimcheon Sangmu – Onefootball
  • 07:45 Australian Championship: Perth Glory x Sydney FC – YouTube (A-Leagues)
  • 11:00 Indian Championship: Kerala Blasters x East Bengal – Onefootball
    Youth Soccer
  • 17:00 Copa do Brasil Sub-17: Corinthians x São Paulo – Sportv

This day promises a wide array of matches for soccer fans, featuring various leagues and competitions worldwide.

