Wednesday’S Top Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today offers an exciting lineup for soccer enthusiasts with major matches in South American and European football.
The spotlight shines on the Copa Libertadores' opening phase featuring Botafogo, Palmeiras, and Fluminense.
Meanwhile, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, and RB Bragantino are set to play in the Copa Sudamericana.
Today's soccer schedule spans Brazil, Europe, and South America, with Brazilian teams making their debut in the Libertadores and Sudamericana tournaments.
Where to Watch Today's Key Matches
Brazilian Football
19:00 Campeonato Potiguar: Potyguar Seridoense x Força e Luz – YouTube (Band RN and FNF TV
19:00 Campeonato Potiguar: Baraúnas x Santa Cruz – YouTube (Band RN and FNF TV
20:00 Copa Verde: Paysandu x Remo (semifinal, first leg) – YouTube (TV Papão)
20:00 Copa Alagoas: Penedense x CSA (final, second leg) – YouTube (FAF TV)
20:00 Campeonato Amapaense: Santana x Santos – YouTube (Federação Amapaense)
20:15 Campeonato Paraibano: Treze x Sousa (semifinal, second leg) – ge/pb
20:00 Campeonato Potiguar: América x Potiguar de Mossoró – YouTube (Band RN and FNF TV)
20:00 Campeonato Potiguar: ABC x Globo – YouTube (Band RN and FNF TV)
20:15 Campeonato Sergipano: Itabaiana x Confiança (semifinal, first leg) – YouTube (IT TV)
Libertadores
19:00 Botafogo x Junior Barranquilla – ESPN and Star+
19:00 Huachipato x Estudiantes – Paramount+
19:00 Nacional/URU x Libertad – Paramount+
21:00 Colo Colo x Cerro Porteño – ESPN3 and Star+
21:30 Alianza Lima x Fluminense – Globo (RJ and part of the network) and Paramount+
21:30 San Lorenzo x Palmeiras – Globo (SP and part of the network), ESPN, and Star+
Sudamericana
19:00 Cuiabá x Lanús – Paramount+
19:00 Rayo Zuliano x Danubio – ESPN3 and Star+
21:00 Nacional Potosí x Boca Juniors – Paramount+
21:00 RB Bragantino x Coquimbo – Star+
21:00 Sportivo Trinidense x Fortaleza – ESPN4 and Star+
23:00 Alianza x Union La Calera – ESPN4 and Star+
European Football
15:45 DFB-Pokal: Bayer Leverkusen x Dusseldorf (semifinal) – ESPN4 and Star+
15:30 Premier League: Arsenal x Luton – ESPN and Star+
15:30 Premier League: Brentford x Brighton – Star+
16:15 Premier League: Manchester City x Aston Villa – Star+
16:00 Coppa Italia: Fiorentina x Atalanta (semifinal, first leg) – ESPN3 and Star+
Football in the Americas
19:30 Colombian Serie B: Llaneros x Cúcuta – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
21:00 CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami x Monterrey – Star+
21:00 Ecuadorian Serie B: Cuniburo x Chacaritas – Star+
21:40 Colombian Serie B: Leones x Orsomarso – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
22:05 Mexican Serie B: Mineros de Zacatecas x Club Celaya – Star+
23:00 CONCACAF Champions Cup: Herediano x Pachuca – Star+
International Soccer
07:30 South Korean Championship: Seoul x Gimcheon Sangmu – Onefootball
07:45 Australian Championship: Perth Glory x Sydney FC – YouTube (A-Leagues)
11:00 Indian Championship: Kerala Blasters x East Bengal – Onefootball
Youth Soccer
17:00 Copa do Brasil Sub-17: Corinthians x São Paulo – Sportv
This day promises a wide array of matches for soccer fans, featuring various leagues and competitions worldwide.
