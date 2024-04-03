China’S State Grid’S Massive Energy Investment In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) State Grid, a state-owned Chinese powerhouse, has committed to investing R$200 billion ($39.6 billion) in Brazil's energy infrastructure.



This initiative was highlighted during discussions in Brazil with Brazil's Energy Minister, Alexandre Silveira.



The investment will focus on improving electric transmission, production, and distribution, with a keen eye on renewable energy and strategic mineral mining.



Jin Wei, State Grid's Vice President, and Minister Silveira emphasized the investment's importance for Brazil's energy future.



Silveira lauded the ongoing partnership with State Grid, underscoring the country's stable and secure investment environment.















Silveira's plans to visit State Grid in China indicate deepening ties between the two entities.

















State Grid made a notable impact in Brazil , securing the largest lot in December 2023's transmission auction by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency).

















This lot, requiring R$18.1 billion ($3.58 billion) in investment, signifies a major development in Brazil's energy sector. It particularly affects Maranhão, Tocantins, and Goiás states.

















A formal contract signing with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will solidify this ambitious project.



It marks the start of a new phase in Brazil's pursuit of enhanced energy infrastructure and sustainable development.









