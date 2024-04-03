Saab’S Defense Innovations At Fidae Fair

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At the International Air and Space Fair (Fidae), Saab, the Swedish defense giant, will unveil its latest air defense, surveillance, and combat technologies.









The company aims to broaden market presence by presenting innovative solutions to potential clients and partners at the event.























The company plans to showcase the Mshorad, a mobile short-range air defense system equipped with the RBS-70 NG missile.



This emphasizes its collaborative efforts in Latin America, highlighting Saab's commitment to providing advanced defense solutions to the region.









Tristan Lecrivain, leading regional sales, highlighted Saab's approach to fostering industrial partnerships that benefit both the company and the host countries.







A prime example is the Gripen fighter jet, operational with Brazil's Air Force and showcasing advanced combat capabilities.









The RBS 70 NG system, known for its laser-guided, jam-resistant missiles, demonstrates Saab's prowess in portable or vehicle-mounted defense solutions.



It has been adopted in countries like Argentina and Canada , showcasing its effectiveness and reliability on the international stage.

















At Fidae 2024, Saab will showcase Giraffe 1X radar, GLSDB bombs with Boeing, Carl-Gustaf M4, and AT4 rocket launcher.









These technologies represent Saab's broad spectrum of defense solutions, from surveillance to ground combat.



Moreover, Saab plans to introduce training and simulation systems such as the Indoor Ground Combat Trainer and the Manpack.



This underscores the importance of realistic training scenarios for military readiness, as evidenced by their use in the Chilean Army .









Saab's exhibit will further cover electronic warfare, including vehicle-based combat systems and self-protection solutions for aircraft.



Additionally, it will feature the long-range RBS15 missile and naval technologies, showcasing the company's comprehensive capabilities in modern warfare solutions.









MENAFN03042024007421016031ID1108053891