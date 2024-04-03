(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Korea's groundbreaking move to join Horizon Europe establishes a new milestone in international scientific cooperation.



This marks the nation as the first from East Asia to engage in this substantial European research endeavor, pioneering a novel pathway for global innovation partnerships.



South Korea invests heavily in research and development, securing its position as a leader in technology and innovation.



Its commitment to education fosters a highly skilled workforce driving scientific advancements.



Collaboration between government, academia, and industry propels South Korea's pioneering achievements in global research.



Horizon Europe stands out with its substantial budget exceeding €90 billion, allocated for the 2021-2027 period.



The program aims to strengthen EU-wide collaborations, merging efforts from national governments and the private sector to drive innovation.







With South Korea's anticipated participation in Horizon Europe's key projects from 2025, the nation will enjoy equal standing with EU member states.



This action demonstrates the EU's aim to globally extend its research and innovation efforts, reclaiming its position in the crucial race for research dominance.



South Korea's inclusion, after New Zealand and amid Canada's talks, highlights international cooperation's importance in advancing science.



The partnership underlines mutual gains from transcending political and geographic limits to tackle global issues together.



South Korea's involvement will enhance Horizon Europe, possibly inspiring more non-EU nations to join this worldwide initiative.

South Korea's Pioneering Role in Europe's €90B Top Research Fund

In South Korea, known for chip making, startups are diving into AI chip design. They aim to get a piece of the growing AI market.



These startups, not owning factories themselves, get help from Samsung Electronics and the government.



Rebellions, created in 2020, works with Samsung to make a new AI chip . This chip, set to launch later this year, will use Samsung's advanced memory.



Rebellions' CEO, Sunghyun Park, sees it as a big step for AI data centers, thanking Samsung for its close support.



Sapeon, from SK Telecom, also enters the race with a chipset for a mid-year release. Made by Taiwan's TSMC with top tech, it shows South Korea's drive in the AI boom.

