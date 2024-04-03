(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Press Release

IGM Financial selects Eviden to provide cloud computing services

Paris, France – April 3, 2024 – Eviden , the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces it has been selected by IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies, for a one-year contract to migrate its current data center assets to a modern, agile and secure solution built on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud platforms.

Eviden will help advance IGM's ongoing digital transformation by supporting its move to cloud, leveraging Eviden's Cloudamize Studio Suite of tools, Cloud Migration Center and modernization expertise.

With risk assessments critical to the client's process, Eviden's expertise in implementing a scalable, agile architecture will enable IGM to mitigate risk and provide enhanced visibility for reporting and remediation. The combined delivery of solutions will provide IGM a cloud-native model that will help drive return of investments and business outcomes through enhanced control, speed and scalability.

“The emphasis on the Eviden partnerships across clients and hyperscalers signifies a strategic alliance focused on bringing together specialized skills and knowledge to ensure a successful and efficient transformation process,” said Ed Nemes, Head of Canada at Eviden, Atos Group. “This collaboration strengthens our position in the Canadian financial services market and also serves as a cornerstone for IGM's endeavor to not only modernize its technology platforms, but also to position itself for sustained and innovative technology operations in the rapidly evolving business landscape.”

“We're delighted to be working with Eviden, whose depth of expertise will help to advance and modernize our technology infrastructure,” said Sam Burns, Chief Information Officer, IGM Financial .“This is another important step in our ongoing digital transformation journey that will enable us to better serve the financial needs of Canadians.”

Eviden has longstanding relationships and expertise with leading public cloud companies, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, allowing for customized digital approaches for its customers who seek various solutions. In January , Eviden announced its five-year partnership with Microsoft to drive digital transformation and empower businesses with advanced technologies, and in November , to help clients across industries move to the cloud and facilitate their use of Azure OpenAI Service.

With more than 19,500 cloud experts worldwide and four global cloud centers, Eviden is a trusted advisor to provide transformation expertise at every stage of the cloud continuum, delivering on the promise of enabling business agility, continual optimization, innovation at speed and growth for its customers. Learn more at Eviden Cloud .

About Evide n 1

Eviden is a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

