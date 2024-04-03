Collegium To Participate In 23Rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOUGHTON, Mass., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference being held virtually from April 8-11, 2024.
Details of the event are as follows:
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. ET
The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .
