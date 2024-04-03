Merus To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The 23Rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V . (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. ET.



The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics® . Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website , X and LinkedIn .

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries:Sherri SpearMerus V Investor Relations and Corporate Communications617-821-3246...Kathleen FarrenMerus V/Corp Comms617-230-4165...