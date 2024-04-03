Brightinsight Named To Forbes 2024 List Of America's Best Startup Employers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the second consecutive year, BrightInsight is recognized for its employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc, the trusted partner and de-facto platform driving value for top biopharma compliant digital health solutions, is thrilled to announce it was named to Forbes' prestigious ranking of America's Best Startup Employers for 2024 for the second year in a row. The annual list analyzes over 7 million data points to rank the top employers at high performing startup companies, and bases the list on the following criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. The companies that ultimately made the list were chosen after an analysis of over 20,000 companies across the United States.



BrightInsight has consistently demonstrated a commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture and supporting our employees' mental health and wellbeing with a variety of initiatives including BI Day which is a full day of presentations, guest speakers, workshops and social programming for the entire staff; the BrightInsight Women's Group; and wellness challenges among many other staff-supporting programs. With a remote-first policy, BrightInsight continues to attract the best and brightest, driving growth within the industry as demonstrated by its placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest growing companies in North America for two years in a row.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers," said Kal Patel, MD, CEO and co-founder, BrightInsight . "BrightInsight's vision is to revolutionize patient outcomes through digital health technology. Our employees - who have always been and continue to be our greatest asset - are incredibly committed to this, and show up every day to make this vision a reality.”

For life sciences companies pursuing digital transformation, BrightInsight offers the leading technology to rapidly develop, launch, and scale digital solutions such as companion apps, algorithms, connected combination products, healthcare provider interfaces and other Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). Leading biopharma companies partner with BrightInsight to differentiate their flagship therapies and to harness unique real-world data to drive measurable business and clinical value.

“To support our blue-chip customers in achieving their objectives, we need – and have – the absolute A-team with expertise in digital, software, healthcare and importantly, in regulatory, security and privacy regulations, enabling us to build compliant, scalable solutions. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our employees who strive for excellence every day,” said Patel.

Organizations do not pay or apply to appear on this list, ensuring the integrity and objectivity of the selection process. This methodology, supported by Statista on behalf of its media partners, including Forbes, enhances the meaningfulness and credibility of the recognition.

