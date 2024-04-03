Fate Therapeutics To Present At 23Rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (the“Company” or“Fate Therapeutics”) (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 2:15 PM ET.



A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company's website at . The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company's pipeline includes iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit .

