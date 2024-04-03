Icad Partners With RAD-AID To Advance Breast Cancer Detection Using AI In Underserved Regions And Low- And Middle-Income Countries (Lmics)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) iCAD implements ProFound AI Detection to improve mammography reading and breast cancer detection in low-resource institutions and medically underserved communities

NASHUA, N.H., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered cancer detection solutions, is proud to announce a philanthropic global health collaboration with RAD-AID International . RAD-AID, a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to improving radiology healthcare in medically underserved regions, is collaborating with iCAD to introduce mammography AI-based decision support in LMICs, starting with an implementation in Guyana using iCAD's ProFound Detection.



The partnership's primary goal is to improve the speed, efficiency and accuracy of breast imaging and breast cancer detection by providing low-resource medical institutions with access to technology, education, clinical support, and hands-on training. iCAD and RAD-AID aim to begin in Guyana where implementation of iCAD's ProFound AI Detection Solution, coupled with RAD-AID's educational and capacity-building initiatives, aims to increase, and improve breast cancer detection for patients in need. Such collaboration endeavors to build AI-supported models for globally reducing health care disparities and increasing health equity by widening access to earlier cancer diagnostics.

“Breast cancer remains a significant global health challenge, particularly in regions where trained clinical personnel and technological resources are scarce and drive deep disparities in breast cancer outcomes.” said Daniel Mollura, M.D., RAD-AID Founder and CEO.“By integrating iCAD's ProFound Detection AI algorithm into mammography workflows in low-resource institutions, along with RAD-AID's support for radiology education, patient-navigation, and medical imaging capacity-building, we aim to improve early cancer detection and save more lives. We are grateful for this support from iCAD, which advances RAD-AID's mission to expand health equity for those living and working in medically underserved communities.”

"Dedicated to our mission of creating a world where cancer can't hide and one where every woman has access to quality care, iCAD is honored to partner with RAD-AID on this transformative program to ensure advances in early cancer detection are available globally,” said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD.“Our deployment of ProFound AI Detection in Guyana represents a significant step forward in the fight against breast cancer in low-resource settings. Together with RAD-AID, we can revolutionize breast cancer detection accuracy and efficiency, ensuring medical professionals have the training and the tools they need to work smarter. When it comes to a cancer diagnosis, we believe where you live should not determine whether you live.”

Both iCAD and RAD-AID will be attending the 2024 SBI Breast Imaging Symposium from April 11-14 at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal (Montréal Convention Centre). The meeting theme is“Reimagining Breast Imaging - Seeing Opportunities Together” which perfectly portrays the essence of this mission-driven partnership.

About RAD-AID International

RAD-AID International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving and expanding radiology services in under-resourced and medically underserved regions of the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over half of the world's population has little or no access to medical imaging (radiology), such as x-ray, ultrasound, fluoroscopy (including diagnostic and interventional radiology), CT, MRI, nuclear medicine, and mammography. To address this worldwide problem, RAD-AID uses a multidisciplinary approach involving infrastructure development, healthcare system expansion, technology innovation, clinical education, and technical training to improve global radiology for delivering vital health services. Learn more at .

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can't hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD's industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit .

