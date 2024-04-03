Verizon To Donate $70K, Celebrate Latina Leaders And Offer Free Headshots At Career Event In Philly

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, April 4, Verizon's Poderosas en Philadelphia store event will feature a panel discussion with some of the city's top Latina leaders; offer free professional headshots to attending community members; and celebrate the company's $70,000 in new donations to local Latino-serving organizations that boost digital inclusion, education, youth empowerment and small business.



From 5 to 7 p.m. April 4, at Verizon's 1430 Walnut Street store in Philadelphia, the latest event in the company's Connected By Culture series will continue to inspire local workforce development through a panel discussion; networking via an onsite Verizon recruiter; and a photographer who will take headshots for attendees to use in job applications and professional websites. And the combined $70,000 in new Verizon donations will benefit the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce , Xiente , Congreso de Latinos Unidos , Concilio , and Latino Partnership Institute .

The panel, moderated by Adriana Dawson, Director of Community Engagement for Verizon, will feature Latina changemakers from across Philadelphia. Panelists include Dr. Michelle Carrera Morales, Executive Director for Xiente; Julia Rivera, Chief External Affairs Officer for Congreso de Latinos Unidos; Jennifer Rodriguez, President & CEO for the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and Paula Umaña, Community Resiliency Managing Director for the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. The discussion aims to amplify panelists' stories, career journeys and impactful work transforming the Latino community in Philadelphia.

“I am excited about Verizon's commitment to support and empower Philadelphia's Latinx communities to flourish and thrive,” Umaña said.“By creating a space for meaningful conversation and celebrating the vibrant contributions of our people, we foster a culture of inclusivity and equity. I join you with gratitude and humility to uplift Latinx voices and propel a future of shared success and opportunity for all.”

"At Verizon, we are proud to bring our Connected by Culture series to Philadelphia to continue to celebrate the Latino community and highlight the impactful contributions of Latina leaders and their organizations helping to move our communities forward," said Adriana Dawson, Director of Community Engagement for Verizon. "This is part of our ongoing commitment to serve our customers, communities, and partners with pride and culture."

Aligning with the company's Citizen Verizon responsible-business initiative, this event highlights Verizon's continuing commitment to workforce development, including the free Verizon Skill Forward program, which provides communities access to self-paced, expert-led skills building online courses through partner edX . With no prior experience or college degree required, Verizon Skill Forward participants can access edX's self-paced, expert-led online courses designed by universities and industry experts for one year at no cost, including dedicated courses in Spanish.



