American Oncology Network Expands to Hawaii, Welcomes New Practice to Network

HONOLULU, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC), one of the nation's fastest-growing community oncology networks, is pleased to announce its expansion into Hawaii and welcomes Hawaii Cancer Care to the network.

“Our goal at AON is to partner with independent community oncology practices to further close the cancer care gap,” said Todd Schonherz , AON's chief executive officer.“It is practices like Hawaii Cancer Care that are vital to the care delivery process ensuring patients have access to the care they need to treat their cancers and blood disorders. Independent medical practices that operate within communities, both large and small, offer significant benefits to patients, such as, limiting the distance traveled for care and often providing the same high-quality care and services at a more affordable price, which are critical components to the overall health journey. I'd like to welcome Hawaii Cancer Care and the care team to AON and am eager to witness the positive impacts they will continue to have in the community.”

Hawaii Cancer Care currently has clinics in Aiea and Honolulu to ensure cancer care is accessible to residents in the community. The facilities are equipped to deliver various cancer treatment modalities, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy as well as hormonal, targeted, biologic and certain cellular therapies.

The practice encompasses a team of highly trained Board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists: Jon S. Fukumoto, MD ; Melvin P. Palalay, MD ; David J. Tamura, MD ; and Arnold K. Yee, MD, MPH . Additionally, the physician group is supported by a team of highly skilled and compassionate advanced practitioners to further provide patient care: Judy Ko, RN, MSN, APRN ; Bryce Montalbo, DNP-FNP ; and Ashley Mae Springer, RN, MSN, AGPCNP-BC.

“We are happy to be partnering with American Oncology Network,” said the physicians at Hawaii Cancer Care.“We are passionate about serving our local community with the highest level of care we can in an environment that is comfortable and supportive. Our approach to patient care revolves around creating treatment plans that are individualized and precision based. In our efforts to elevate our services, partnering with AON gives us the additional resources and support so that we can continue our patient-first care approach that we require from our care teams.”

“We are eager to welcome Hawaii Cancer Care to AON,” said Stephen“Fred” Divers, MD , AON's chief medical officer.“Hawaii is the newest state in our network, and we are honored to have the opportunity to bring our services, resources and support the patients of Hawaii Cancer Care. The practice already has a comprehensive menu of cancer care services that are valuable to patients at every stage in their diagnosis. While the practice has a solid foundation of services, we look forward to supporting the physicians and care team as they continue their mission to deliver high-quality patient care.”

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. Learn more at AONcology .

About Hawaii Cancer Care

Our team of doctors are highly recognized medical professionals with years of experience in cancer treatment. The doctors on staff have the expertise required to treat various types of cancers at various stages using the most recent proven advances in cancer care as well as education and support to our patients and their families. Our patient-focused, highly trained medical staff is here for you and ready to assist and support you with all your treatment needs. Learn more at hawaiicancercare .

American Oncology Network Expands to Hawaii, Welcomes New Practice to Network

